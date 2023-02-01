Damariscotta History: Mr. Charles Leroy Hiscock, Maker of Boots, Shoes in Damariscotta for 38 Years February 1, 2023 at 4:37 pm Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!