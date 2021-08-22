This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As summer slowly passes, one of our favorite past times is observing the bird life that surrounds us in Damariscotta Mills. Birds as familiar as the common crow and as exotic as the loon are both engaged in the task of raising the next generation.

A pair of crows have nested high up in a nearby white pine. In this lofty nursery, they laid, hatched, and are raising two of the noisiest adolescent chicks in Damariscotta Mills. These young crows, like most birds, grow at an astonishing rate. Born in early spring, by mid-August each new crow is nearly the same size as its parents and are more than capable flyers. They have learned the art of flying so well, they easily keep up with their parents and follow them everywhere.

One of the favorite perches of the adults is a pair of tall, sturdy poplar trees with conveniently dead branches at their very tops. The adult crows find them irresistible. Almost daily, they visit these perches just as the first dawn light is peaking over the horizon. The youngsters are always with them, and they carry on what can only be described as a dialogue with their parents. The young crows have a distinctive sound that to my human ear sounds like a scratchy human baby’s cry. The adults have a clear, crow “caw, caw” voice. The youngsters reply with their unique baby call/whine.

At 5 a.m., this crow-talk can be mighty annoying for us humans who share their space. But often, later in the day, the crow family uses the expansive lawn of a nearby neighbor to conduct what seem like training exercises. The adults march across the lawn with the young ones trailing behind. When an adult captures an insect or a worm, the youngsters unleash a loud string of those begging, baby calls. It’s clearly “feed me” in baby crow-talk.

These young crows aren’t the only newcomers among the birds of the Mills. This year, for the first time in the last half dozen years or so, a pair of nesting loons are raising baby loons on this part of Damariscotta Lake. Adult loons are a common sight here but baby loons have been absent for a long time. We were thrilled to see two tiny blobs of feathers riding on the backs of two adult loons. Even in a pair of binoculars, they seemed barely there. A few days later, we saw them again thanks to a timely text from our neighbor and friend Duane Lowe. He texted “Baby loons headed your way,” and we ran to a lake-facing window to see them again. Duane then sent a couple of his fabulous photos taken from the shoreline in front of his house. He kindly agreed to share a couple of shots to give this article a much-needed lift!

When baby loons hatch they ride on the backs of the adults for two to three weeks. Hitching a ride on Ma or Pa provides a measure of safety from underwater predators and also provides warmth from the adult’s body. Baby loons are born knowing how to swim. They begin life covered in a coating of dark downy feathers on their backs and white feathers on their underbellies. As they grow and begin to mature, the baby fuzz is replaced by light brown downy fuzz. At this age, they are better able to tolerate the cold water and begin to dive under water with the adults.

Most birds have hollow bones that make it easier for them to fly. Loons have solid bones that make them heavier, less buoyant, and better able to dive. They can also quickly blow the air from their lungs and flatten their feathers to expel air from under their feathers, thus enabling them to dive quickly and swim rapidly under water.

It’s a “dog-eat-dog” world for baby loons. It is very common for the larger of two siblings to out-compete its smaller rival for food and the attention of the adults. Survival of the fittest at its most basic. We observed one young loon getting larger and the other getting progressively smaller until one day there was only one loon chick accompanying the adults.

The loons of Damariscotta Mills are unmistakable in their striking black and white striped plumage, their red eyes, and their sharp-pointed bills. But it’s their haunting calls, most often in the dead of night, that are the voice of the northern wilderness. Unmistakable and otherworldly, once you’ve heard a loon call, you will never forget it. Loons conjure up the spirit world for some and are confirmation of a healthy, natural environment for others. Granted these are the observations of an amateur naturalist so take them for whatever you think they’re worth. But, to my mind, loons are the iconic birds of Maine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

