Well, dear reader, I have decided to end my rather brief foray into the world of writing a weekly column for The Lincoln County News. As you can imagine it was a difficult decision because writing these articles enabled me to play a part in promoting and highlighting the unique character, people, wildlife, and history of Damariscotta Mills.

Though writing a weekly column is a challenge, the challenge was made so much easier by the staff at The Lincoln County News. Maia and Kathy made the job as easy and painless as possible. They were always cheerful, helpful, supportive, and a real pleasure to work with. I also want to give a shout out to Bobby Whear and Larry Sidelinger. Eighteen months or so ago Bobby burst into my living room and convinced me to give writing a column about Damariscotta Mills for Lincoln County News a try. Larry inspired me by writing his “Truck’n in America” articles for years. I figured if Larry could do it, so could I! Seriously, Larry’s years of service to LCN and the community at large are in a class all by themselves.

So this is my swan song, which according to Wikipedia, means “a figure of speech for a final gesture, effort, or performance given just before death or retirement. The phrase refers to an ancient belief that swans sing a beautiful song just before their death since they have been silent (or alternatively not so musical) for most of their lifetime.”

This may not be my “most beautiful song” but I believe this is my time to go. I hope that reading my stories has given you, dear reader, as much pleasure as they gave me to write them.

