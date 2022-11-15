Helping Hands Helping Others

Welcome to our monthly column to help keep you up to date on what Helping Hands has been up to in Round Pond. We are a newly reorganized nonprofit group, providing support for services and resources to people and organizations in the community.

We are pleased to announce that Helping Hands of Round Pond has just obtained 501(c)(3) status. We have purchased the old white church in the center of Round Pond, now called the Meeting House, and many hands have been busy starting to spruce up the place. To date some major electrical work has been done, a gently used refrigerator has been donated and during the summer months many gathered inside to attend nondenominational services and hear storytelling.

Helping Hands has sponsored several fundraisers including a Valentine’s Day cookie sale, a Thanksgiving pie sale, and a fall soup sale. We also hosted an ice cream social on the green this August. You will also see us “greening up” Round Pond when we hang the live green wreaths all over the town.

Our next fundraiser will be our 2022 Thanksgiving pie sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Round Pond fire station. Come join us and bring home a fresh baked pie to serve the next day or take home to freeze.

If you are in need of any services, or know someone in our community who is, please reach out to us and we will respond in any way that we can. There is a group of volunteers standing ready to help.

Keep an eye out for the Helping Hands event calendar coming soon.

(Helping Hands of Round Pond is a nonprofit working to serve the people of Round Pond. For more information, go to helpinghandsroundpond.org or find the organization on Facebook.)

