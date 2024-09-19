Henry, A Dog’s Life

Hello to all my friends.

My boy Eli came to visit again. He is my hooman’s grandson. He visited last year and the year before. I was so very happy to see him. We got to play a lot.

I got a really goofy ball that makes the strangest noises. I kind of play “soccer” with it. I am no pro, but it is fun. Eli loves to snuggle, as do I. The Brodster has turned into a real cuddle bug. We had to share Eli. It was OK though. Eli has enough love for all of us. He was so kind to Boo. She is an old girl, but still likes to play, aka steal all my toys, and has a good appetite.

When Eli was here, he would go for long bike rides. He rode from our home in Bristol to Owls Head in Rockland. He said it took a little over three hours to get there. He also rode to Pemaquid Point. Mom was amazed. She rides her stationary bike for about 15 minutes in the morning and again at night three or four days a week and she is pretty pooped out.

Well, we have turkeys! Mom and Dad feed the wildlife that comes to our yard: the crows, ravens, squirrels, and chipmunks. Turkeys recently joined the fray. There are several adults and about 12 juveniles at last count.

Funny story, this: My mom and dad feed everyone gray striped seeds with (already dead) meal worms and peanuts. Mom bought a couple of 25-pound bags of sunflower chips and pieces. Her thought was that they might like the seeds already out of the shell. Well, the crows stood around looking at the pile of seeds for the longest time. One of them reached out and tried a few. It seemed as if they were having a big old discussion, and that one crow drew the “short straw.”

You could almost hear them say, “You go first Bob. Let us know what you think” as well as, “What is that hooman thinking?”

The birdfeeders have had leftovers as well. Turns out the chips and pieces were not such a bit hit after all. So, Mom made a run to buy a big bag of gray striped seeds. She jokes that she feeds everyone before she’s even had coffee. Fingers crossed around here that all will be forgiven, and everyone will go back to their pre-seed life. One can only hope.

I would like to dedicate this month’s article to a sweet, sweet soul named Talulla, aka Toulie. She lived down the street with her mom, Carol, and dad, Joe. She had a great life with them. My mom got to know her, and they got to spend some time together. Carol and Joe are great friends and neighbors. Mom tells the story of when she and Dad first moved here, she was away at graduate school. Our hooman sister Sarah was staying at the house and watching over Chunk (my predecessor and former LCN columnist), Boo, and Fred, aka Tyrone, aka Speed Davis. (Long story on that one.)

Well, one day, Carol stopped by the house with what Sarah described as chocolate and peanut butter perfection; cookies that my mom missed out on. Sarah described them to my mom in great detail. Since then, Carol and my mom have shared many wonderful recipes.

Carol and Joe loved Tulie with all their hearts. These are their words about their sweet girl.

“A kiss on the tip of the nose started the day, followed by a belly rub in order for the day to run smoothly. Late afternoon walks on the waterfront were a must: time to check out her pee mails and see who she missed. If she was lucky, her friend Henry would be there (Not me, apparently there is another Henry about.)

“Evenings were down time. A snuggle with Dad in his recliner, or maybe at Moms’ feet. At 8 p.m. it was time for her special treat. Sometimes we were late, but a gentle nudge or soft bark would be the reminder.

A gentle soul and adored friend was Toulie. She will be missed.”

I wish I had gotten to know her. She sounds wonderful. My mom has said she was a special and very good girl.

Rest easy, sweet girl. You were very much loved.

Well, the fall weather seems to have arrived. You know who is very, very happy. A couple of Halloween decorations have shown up at the door. Mom’s middle name should be Amazon.

Even though the weather is getting cooler, there are still some hot days. There have been several instances where dogs have been left in cars. We puppers have no way to sweat and we can become seriously ill or even die when left in a car on a hot day.

Please leave us home if we can’t go inside places with you.

I hope everyone is doing well!

Hugs, Henry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

