Henry, A Dog’s Life

Hello and happy October to all my friends. My mom, as you can imagine, is super, super happy for her favorite month to finally be here. The yard is filled with pumpkins, a corn stalk or two, and the Halloween guys in the basement are out and ready to greet the season.

My hooman sister lives and works (in a very cool store) in Salem, Mass. Recently, while taking a break at work in a small alley behind the store, she looked up and saw a clown on stilts heading her way. Yikes!!! Ahhh, life in Salem in October.

So, I have been thinking about the series of events that have been sad but have brought the community together. The fire at The Schooner Landing, car accidents, (one happened right in front of my mom of Route 1), a motorcycle accident in town, and some friends’ family members struggling with serious health issues.

I like to get around and see folks. I love people and getting hugs and greetings just about makes my day.

I am going to change things up a bit with my column, and visit as many establishments as I can, meet with the owners, managers and do a write-up. My hope is that we can all support each other while getting to know a bit more about them.

My first idea is about my new friend Tubbs. If you have ever gone to Coastal Nutrition in Damariscotta, chances are you have met this oh so cool and sweet guy. We have become fast friends. Chris and Jenn Nichols are the owners of both Coastal Nutrition and the fabulous Tubbs.

The first thing you notice about him is his huge smile, friendly wiggle and his favorite sun filled spot by the door that includes Tubbs in full stretch mode. Mom spoke with his hoomans and they have this to say about their special guy.

“Tubbs is a spirited Blue Pit Bull with a heart as big as his personality. Despite having only three legs, his zest for life never wavers. When he was younger, he was hit by a car, leading to the loss of one of his legs. Unable to afford his surgery, his previous owners had to make the tough decision to surrender him. After his surgery, Tubbs made his way from down South to Maine, where he found his forever home with a loving family that included kids and other pets-a must for this affectionate pup.

“Tubbs is a social butterfly who adores people. On walks, he loves to pause and greet everyone, soaking up every belly rub and pet he can get. He is also a beloved part of Coastal Nutrition where he often joins his owners at work, charming customers with his friendly nature.

“At home, Tubbs is part of a tight-knit trio with his brother Winston and their newest sibling, Skeeter. The three are inseparable, playing together, and snuggling up in a heartwarming display of canine camaraderie.

“Tubb’s journey is a testament to resilience and love, making him an irreplaceable member of our family.”

I’m so happy for Tubbs. Everything his family wrote about him matches what I have seen with him. He is such a sweet guy. I hope we get to hang out some more.

There has been a lone turkey hanging around our yard. There has been a large flock of turkeys along with the crows, chipmunks, and squirrels. Mom noticed this lone guy a few weeks back. She reached out to Misfits Rehab in Auburn for advice; do we try to build him a shelter, is he lonely, what can she do to help him? They were great; got back to mom right away.

Apparently, this is typical of wild turkeys. He may have gotten the boot from the flock due to competition for a mate. He will eventually find his way and start his own flock. In the meantime, he hangs around our yard and eats his fill. The other critters seem to have accepted him. Mom will continue to keep an eye on him. She named him Bill. He just seems so alone, and this makes mom sad. Brody and I bark a lot when they all show up. This does not seem to deter them at all. Boo barks too, but usually it’s in the opposite direction. Mom says she just likes to hear herself.

I’d like to send a huge hug to my mom’s friend Christina. Her dog Lilly passed away unexpectedly. Mom met her and said she was just the best girl, quite a character and loved her treats. She was very good about getting into bags in search of said treats. I think she may have Brody beat in that department, and believe me when I say, he is a pro.

A big hug to Jay Tattan. His beloved cat Midnight passed away recently. He was a beautiful, friendly, and loving pal who lived a great life of 16 years. Jay said Midnight was great with people. He loved his treats and always sat with him at night.

When Jay would come home from work, Midnight was always waiting for him by the door. My mom met him and said he was a very sweet kitty. He was very much loved.

Well, that’s about all for now. I am hoping I can reach out to places in our community to write about in future columns.

Happy almost Halloween. Mom is hopeful for some trick-or-treaters.

Even though it is full throttle fall, it can still be warm out. Please leave us home if we can’t go in stores with you. A hot car can be very deadly for us pups.

Hugs, Henry.

