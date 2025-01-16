Henry: A Dog’s Life

I had the extreme pleasure of interviewing Kim Inman from the most super awesome pet store right here in town, Animal House. Kim is ultra cool and gives out the best-ever treats.

Henry: May I ask where you are from?

Kim: I currently live in Round Pond but was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Henry: You have worked at Animal House for a very long time. Exactly how long?

Kim: I have worked at Animal House for ages, about 15 years.

Henry: What do you like best about your job? You must see a lot of dogs and kitties during the day, is that a plus for you?

Kim: I like meeting the dogs and cats that visit us in the store every day and their companions are pretty neat as well. I would say that’s both the best part of my job, always a plus since most of the pets and I are on a first name (and first treat) basis with one another.

Henry: May I ask if you have any pets at home?

Kim: I currently have two tuxedo kitties, Pumpkin and Oliver. Oliver is 2 years old and Pumpkin is 6. They love teatime with me and my son, but they enjoy computer time with my kid more.

Henry: I see that you have cats for adoption here from the local shelter, how did you get involved with adoptions? I bet you want to take some of them home.

Kim: In the last 15 years I have taken four home (of course through adoption.) One of them included Pumpkin, who was technically my parent’s cat, while Oliver was a former customer’s cat. The adoption process existed prior to me working here, but it was a great perk to the job because it’s always a lovely time working with the folks at Midcoast Humane and seeing the cats we take care of find their forever homes. So generally, yes there are times where I’m tempted to take the cats that stay at the store home, but they make work worthwhile and fun.

Henry: What do you like to do in your spare time? Do you have any hobbies/interests?

Kim: In my spare time I love to take walks and explore the beautiful coastline of Midcoast Maine. Or if I decide the outdoors is too chilly, I stay inside with my cats, drink some tea and read. Other times I partake in a puzzle or two.

Henry: You knew my predecessor Chunk. Was he a good, good boy?

Kim: Chunk was the “bestest!” I always looked forward to a visit from the Chunksteronie!

Thanks, Kim! Hugs to my friends out there. Please keep an eye out for any strays and help them find a warm place if possible. It is so cold out there. With straw it is easier to make a small shelter. My dad made one with a plastic bin, cut a hole in front and placed Styrofoam, foil and straw. Easy peasy.

