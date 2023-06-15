Henry, A Dogs Life in Maine

Greetings, friends. Well, she’s gone and done it. Mom picked up a pumpkin plant from Pinkham’s Plantation. Apparently, this plant is a seedling from a 2,000-plus-pound pumpkin. Yup, 2,000 pounds of Halloween glory. Mom says we are more than halfway to October. This makes her very happy. I will keep you posted on how it goes.

So, what have I been up to, you may wonder? Well, we have had a lot of bird and squirrel activity around here. Chipmunks too. I have been busy keeping tabs on them. The Brodster and I bark at them from the window. Boo does sometimes too, when she’s up for it. They don’t seem to notice us, or if they do, they do a great job of ignoring us.

Mom buys peanuts in the shell for them. They also eat bird seeds. Mom doesn’t mind; she says they’re hungry too. They are also getting ready for fall, gathering nuts to take back to their nests.

There are a lot of crows and ravens too. (Mom’s favorites.) She has been reading about them. My human sister bought her a book about them for Christmas. Did you know a group of crows is called a murder and ravens are called unkindness? Those seem like odd names for something Mom loves so much, but, hey, what do I know? I’m just taking things one day at a time over here.

We have hummingbirds too. Mom makes up sugar water for them. She cleans their feeders weekly along with the birdfeeders.

Since my last writing, Brody tested positive for heartworm antibodies still, as well as Lyme. He will stay on his heartworm treatment for a while

longer and is on antibiotics for Lyme. Boo tested positive for anaplasmosis.

Ticks are everywhere. We are trying to keep ahead of them and our super awesome vet Dr. Tichy is keeping an eye on her. She ran a complete test and things are kind of quiet, so Mom will keep a close eye too. Boo has not shown any symptoms, one being the loss of appetite. Boo is what one would call a “foodie.” She can snag food in midair before it hits the floor, so no one would suspect a thing for sure. I’ve honestly never seen anything quite like it. She seems to be her old self and sometimes will play with Brody and me. Sometimes she can be grumpy when we are playing hard. She does this weird Billy Idol sneer thing at us, especially if we get too close to her. Mom calls her the you-kids-get-off-my-lawn lady.

Back to the tick brigade. Be on the lookout folks! Check your clothes after walking. Mom read that you should place your clothes in the dryer on “hot” when you come back. She is not a big fan of tucking her socks into her pants; she thinks it looks funny, but it can help keep ticks from climbing up your pant legs. She says she will give it another go. Mom tested positive for Lyme last year, so she is working hard to be more careful.

Well, off for now. I saw a chipmunk run by the window. I have to show it who’s boss. It could be a leaf, but you never know!

Please remember, it is getting hot, and it is an easy 10 degrees or more in your car. If you are going shopping and we can’t go inside with you, please leave us at home. Also, securing us in the car keeps us safe. Sure, we like to look out the window while you are driving, but it isn’t safe. I have seen some dogs hanging out of windows or on their hooman’s lap. One quick stop and it could be curtains for us. Just a quick clip to the seatbelt and we are good to go.

Hugs to all, Henry.

