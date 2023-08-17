Henry, a Dog’s Life in Maine

Well, she has really gone and done it now!

I know I said this in last month’s article, but that was before the witch arrived and the incoming creepy maid for Halloween Mom ordered. Said maid apparently has a name: Agnes. Right now, she is gazing through her Country Door catalog that has pages of Halloween goodies, spooky stuff.

We are also awaiting the arrival of some jack-o’-lantern type deals, along with solar pumpkins. Dad looked up from his book when she mentioned a 7-foot animatronic werewolf. With a wee cough he reminded her that we have one of those. Mom replied, “Yes, but he is only 6 feet and his animatronics are no more.” I am pretty sure, and don’t quote me on this, but he pretended to not hear her. I could be wrong, but being a super smart guy, I pick up on things pretty quickly.

We heard ravens yesterday. This made mom’s mood even better than it was. You see, she loves fall. She even liked the dark and kind of spooky clouds that were rolling in last night. Thunderstorms? Check.

Our dear friends down the road, Jon and Shelley, were at Lowes recently. They noticed the huge Halloween display and said that mom would love it. She even has them involved. Mom is going to line our road with jack-o’-lanterns. It is a cool-looking road at dusk, perfect for all things spooky. Hey, I am cool with it as long as she doesn’t try to dress me up. That is where I put my paw down.

It is a beautiful cool day. Mom and I are sitting listening to music. She has rediscovered one of her favorite bands from when she was in high school, Pink Floyd. Seriously, if you like them and want to see something oh so cool, check out their 2016 concert in Pompeii on YouTube; there is also a great one, “Pulse,” from 1994. She has been watching both a lot. Dad has football, Mom has Floyd.

So, my hooman nephew Eli was up visiting from Massachusetts last week. It was fun playing with him. My hooman Sarah came up last weekend. It was a terrific family reunion. We got to run around the yard and play. I am getting better at dropping my toys so they can be thrown again, until Boo steals them.

Hopefully I will be going to day care again. One day a week, but I will get to make new friends and run around playing. This is one of my very favorite things in the whole world. The Brodster still gets tired easily, making it tough for him to play sometimes.

Speaking of Halloween, we found some fun Halloween facts from history.com on Google.

Halloween is over 2,000 years old! It started as a pre-Christian Celtic festival called Samhain. It was held in the beginning of November. It was celebrated as the last day of the fall harvest when the spirits would cross over. It was believed that the veil between the living and the spirit world grew thinnest.

Trick-or-treating has existed since medieval times. Back then it was called “guising” in Scotland and Ireland. Young people went around dressed in costumes door to door looking for food or money in exchange for performing songs, poems etc. Jack-o’-lanterns were initially gourds carved and lit.

Some Halloween rituals used to be geared toward finding a husband during the 18th century. Some women would throw apple peels over their shoulders hoping to see their future husband’s initials in the pattern they made when they landed. Bobbing for apples, the winner would supposedly marry first.

The most fun and spookiest tradition is holding a candle in front of a mirror in a dark room to look for their future husband’s face in the reflection.

OK, I am stopping there. No nightmares for me! Maybe I should have waited till October to write all this, but, hey, getting in the mood is never a bad idea.

So, gotta run. Boo is asleep (for now,) hopefully Mom and I can get a few tosses in.

Have a great week everyone. Remember, even though summer is winding down and it has been pretty cool, it can still get too hot to leave us in cars. If we can’t go in a store with you, please leave us home. When we are out and about with you in the car, please harness us in. It just takes a few clicks.

Hugs, Henry

