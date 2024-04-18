Henry, A Dogs Life in Maine

Happy April everyone!

As of this day, April 15, we have had The Brodster two years. It is hard to imagine how fast this time has flown by. Two years ago, this tornado of a dog came into our lives. I recall when he saw my “hooman” sister’s cat Nathan Jr. If you have ever seen National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation;” the scene where the Rottweiler Snots chases the squirrel throughout the house, across the dining room table. That was us!

He has calmed down quite a bit, but still has food anxiety and will run off if the door is open. We have become good pals and hang out together. Sometimes he will play with me if he is up to it. Heartworm is a nasty, nasty disease. He is better, but still has antibodies. Dr. Tichy, our super awesome vet, keeps tabs on him. We get our heartworm, flea and tick medication regularly. So, congratulations to me.

I am officially an uncle! Our hooman sister Sarah adopted a dog! His name at the shelter was Boome. Sarah changed it to Agent Dale Cooper, or Coop for short (if you are a “Twin Peaks” fan, you’ll get it.) He was rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas. Found on a sidewalk as a stray, he had a leg injury, was not neutered, and had heartworm. A very cool rescue out of Nashua, N.H. sweeps into these shelters and rescues as many dogs as they can.

He arrived at her home in Salem, Mass. He is reported to be a very good boy. He is super skinny but will gain weight and be healthier in no time. He is so very loved. Sarah reports that after one day he seems totally settled in. He has been sleeping a lot and has a great appetite. Nathan Jr. is not thrilled, but on the second day they were hanging out on the bed together.

Sarah’s roommate’s dog Lily is super happy to have a doggo friend. Coop’s cat test before his adoption was pretty interesting. He showed absolutely no interest at all, which was great, because if he didn’t pass, Sarah couldn’t adopt him. Nathan Jr. definitely rules the roost, but seriously, his safety is very important.

Mom can’t wait to meet her new grandson and will be heading to see Sarah for her birthday in a couple of weeks. Right now, Coop needs time to acclimate to his new home. Being a stray and unsure of his back story, except for one high kill shelter and a no-kill one in North Carolina and a long drive to Nashua N.H., then Massachusetts, this poor guy has been through the ringer.

A friend asked me if there were any dogs in Maine to adopt. I am sure there are, but there are so many rescued from high-kill shelters and brought to safe places all over the country. It can be difficult to differentiate. There are also backyard breeding dogs that are literally dumped when they are no longer “of use.”

Some of the stories are heartbreaking. Coop’s rescue saves as many dogs as they can. As I have said, I was a rescue from Louisiana. I was 4 months old and had been kept in a cage the whole time. Some nice people came in and took me out and I came to Maine. Interestingly, I love the snow! I have so much fun, and this last storm was amazing. We must have gotten a foot at least. I sure hope everyone was OK.

So, why are rescue dogs so loving? According to wondercide.com, they have often been through difficult situations and can show their new owners an unmatched level of love and loyalty. Some of their stories of their past are quite unique. For some, they may have gone through difficult experiences and will heal through your relationship. They often have resilience and gratefulness.

Adopting a rescue dog can be one of the most rewarding experiences. They come in all shapes and sizes, and breeds, each with their own personalities. They can be very affectionate. Adopting an older dog has a lot of benefits. They are already housebroken, calm, and you most likely won’t need to “puppy proof” any items in your home. They already come to you spayed and neutered, vaccinated. The best benefit? You are saving a life.

Well, spring has arrived, and I have some running around the yard to do. I hope spring stays, but as Mom says, winter is such a desperate season.

Be well my friends. Hugs, Henry.

P.S.: Please remember to click us in when riding in a car. Takes but a second and keeps us safe.

