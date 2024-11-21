Henry, A Dog’s Life in Maine

Hello to all my friends. It’s almost Halloween as I write this article. I like to get a head start. As you can imagine, I have been very busy barking at the turkeys and crows that show up in our yard every morning and afternoon. Mom takes us for walks, and I go to day care once a week. I love seeing all my friends. I even got myself all painted up (literally, at day care.) We had a lot of fun.

My mom is getting ready to abandon me for five days. She is going to Florida with her best childhood friend to visit their childhood friend. My dad will take excellent care of Boo and the Brodster and me.

In switching things up with my column, I want to talk with folks in the community. There have been some difficult times as of late, the fire at Schooner Landing, several accidents, and recent fires. Bringing the community together sounded like a great idea and meeting all kinds of people, getting to know them feels healing. I have gotten to meet some pretty cool folks and have gotten some great interviews.

This month I would like to introduce Dana and Sylvia Tavares from Tree of Life Massage Therapy Center here in Damariscotta They responded to my questions, and as my mom says, are very nice people.

—

Dana: Hi Henry, thank you for asking for an interview.

Henry: May I ask where you are from?

Dana: Yes, I moved here from Massachusetts in the late ‘70s. I loved the Damariscotta and Pemaquid area after visiting a couple times and decided to make this my home.

Henry: If you’d like, please talk about your choice to become a massage therapist. How long have you been a massage therapist. Is this the right name for your work?

Dana: Yes, massage therapist is correct. I’ve been a massage therapist for 22 years now. I chose this profession because I’ve always worked with my hands, I like being helpful to people, I have a deep interest in natural health and healing modalities, and I like figuring things out and fixing things. At the time I signed up at the Downeast School of Massage in Waldoboro in 2001 I didn’t realize all this of course.

I was looking for a change in career after a 20-year career in woodworking but at the time massage therapy was not really on my radar. I just happened to be watching “Bill Green’s Maine” doing an interview at the school for their upcoming classes and I felt compelled to check it out, mostly out of curiosity I suppose. I arrived late for the talk that was being given but I just sat in the classroom and took in how it felt. And it felt right. So, I signed up for the two-year course.

I had no idea what that would ultimately mean for my life to follow. I can only say it couldn’t have worked out better in terms of personal satisfaction and personal development.

Henry: What is your favorite part of massage? I bet you learn about new things/techniques a lot.

Dana: That’s a tough question Henry. I guess I would say the feeling of accomplishment and gratitude I have at the end of the day knowing that I have helped someone in some significant way.

As far as learning new things I would say that’s an understatement. I have immersed myself in learning since this journey began. The human body is simply a miracle and immensely complicated. It’s one of the things that I love about this work, it’s forever challenging. No two people are the same and even ongoing sessions with the same person can be totally different each time. As my massage instructor said at graduation, “Now your real education begins.” So true.

I’ve taken many advanced courses in massage techniques and also in other modalities that support my understanding and work as a massage therapist such as genetic diet and nutrition, functional diagnostic nutrition, personal fitness training, Reiki, EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques or Tapping). The reason for this is there may be many layers of contributing factors with any given complaint a person presents with.

To be truly effective it’s necessary to have a broad holistic perspective. I’ve been doing this for 22 years. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

But back to the first part of your question, this is one of the things I really enjoy, helping to figure this out and ultimately help the client feel and move better in their daily activities.

Henry: What do you like to do in your spare time?

Dana: What spare time? I’m kidding of course. Besides managing a busy practice that my wife Sylvia and I share, I do find some time for fishing and being on the water, spending time with my kids and grandkids, and taking walks with Sylvia.

Henry: What are your thoughts on massage for animals?

Dana: Animals are similar in structure to humans, only they walk on all fours. This puts additional torsions and strains on the spine. Like humans, animals love massage. Animals get sore, have aches, pains, and injuries just as humans, and just like humans actually need compassionate touch, an essential element of life. A safe compassionate touch is as necessary as food and water, without it we simply do not thrive.

I learned a lot about massage from our cat, Sasha, who has since passed away, sad to say. She loved massage but she was very particular regarding just how I massaged her and for how long. She had no qualms about letting me know if it wasn’t up to her needs and standards. No belly massage for her, no sir. Careful coming at her head too quickly, those claws are sharp and quick.

Equine massage is quite a large field. A couple of my classmates were intent on pursuing that professionally.

—

And, from Slyvia:

Thanks for allowing me to share with you.

I’ve been a Reiki healer and body/mind practitioner since 1999 and I’ve been in practice with Dana at the Tree of Life Center since 2000. I have been in training with other forms of body/mind practices that have brought me to this place of being able to communicate with animals and help with their healing. Working with animals has expanded my healing abilities in wonderful ways.

I teach classes at the Rising Tide about my work with animals. I also sing and play music in the local nursing homes and other venues.

—

Well, that’s it for this month. What a neat couple Dana and Sylvia are!

Next month I will feature Cindy Wade, the president of MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital here in town.

Best to everyone! Hugs, Henry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

