Henry, A Dog’s Life in Maine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hello all, greetings from me, Henry. I am adjusting to life here in Maine quite well. Louisiana is not as cold; I mean, yikes, 8 degrees below 0! Who would have thought! I don’t know exactly what that means, but I hear my mom and dad talking and it sounds awful!

I am discovering the world of hand-me-downs, as I inherited Avalon’s coat. I like how it fits and the lamb’s wool underneath, and it fits up around my neck. I have thin fur, unlike Boo who has super tick fur and mom must brush her a lot.

Speaking of Boo, she is amazing at not only grabbing treats, and other morsels before they hit the floor, but she is amazingly adept at stealing my toys before I even know what happened. I will be contentedly chewing away on a cool and awesome plastic (very thick plastic) bone that I got for Christmas, when I am distracted by one of the cats. Of course, I need to chase said cat, usually my buddy Baracka. As soon as I am up, Boo flies down and grabs my plastic bone, and as fast as she snatched it, she is gone, along with my bone or toy. It is a sight to see, for sure.

I love to run around the backyard chasing tennis balls. The thing is though, Boo chases them and gets there before me, grabbing one of the balls. Mom throws another one and Boo grabs that one too. One time there were five tennis balls and one rubber squeaky one. Boo had one in her mouth and was lying on the others. I was feeling sad, and then mom called Boo inside and I got to chase them again.

Did I tell you all about my most awesome and wonderful Star Wars lunch box? I get to take it with me when I go to see my friends at day care. I love it. It holds my lunch, a couple of toys and stuff I may need. I haven’t been there for a while. Last Friday was the snowstorm and they have been on vacation. I get to go back on Wednesday! Oh joy! I love going there. I get to see all my buds. I go twice a week and wish I could go every day. Mom says I have a lot of “juice,” whatever that means.

Mom and Dad are feeling sad. Today it has been one year since Chunk passed away. I wish I could have met him. I bet he would not steal all my toys. He sounded like a wonderful and fun guy to be with. Mom thinks he sent me to her and Dad. They say I am pretty goofy and funny, and that I do some of the things he did. He liked to chase his tail and bark at dogs on the TV; so, do I! I like to look out the living room window and watch people go by. I bark at them and Mom tells me it’s OK, that we are safe. I am not so sure, but she is persistent.

I like seeing all the different birds at the bird feeders. Mom and Dad make sure there are plenty of seeds and suet for them. On cold days it is nice to know they are well fed and safe. My mom sometimes puts leftover pizza out for the crows and ravens. She got a book about ravens for Christmas from my human sister, Sarah, who works at the local bookstore. Sarah loves to tell us about all the different dogs that visit the bookstore. There is one named Daisy that she really likes a lot. I get to go in and visit too. They have cool treats and I just love seeing everyone.

Speaking of ravens and crows, did you know they are smart and have great memories? They recognize people, and sometimes will leave little trinkets for them.

Well, I must go and check out folks walking by our house. It is a busy day for me, and after my morning nap, I am alert and on the move. I found two tennis balls under the couch, and Boo has left my plastic bone by her bed. Time for a snatcharoo says me.

I hope you all have a good day. Stay warm and safe. If you happen to see a stray kitty around, please, please help it out. You can easily make a warm place for them with a plastic bin, some Styrofoam on the inside and hay. Hay is best to keep them warm. Blankets will freeze and get icy. Hay is great for keeping the heat in. Leaving food out for them is a wonderful thing to do.

Be well my friends,

Love, Henry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

