Henry: A Dog’s Life in Maine

Hello to all my friends. I gotta tell you, I am not sure what I think about all this ice and snow. My feet get cold and sometimes ice goes in between my pads. I don’t like that, but Mom wipes them down with a nice warm and wet cloth. That makes it feel a lot better.

I hear that February is a pretty cool month; at least that is what mom says. There is Valentine’s Day and then her birthday. Mom says my favorite pet store is selling Valentine’s Day treats for dogs. I will have to go check that out. Becca and Kim are very nice to me. Mom brought home some treats for us a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, it was a nice kitty’s birthday, and her people bought a bunch of nice, yummy snacks for all the four-legged customers. That was so nice! I love going in there! Mom says that Chunk always loved going in and sneaking behind the counter to grab some of the cool looking treats. He got to be very good at it. I have been back there a few times, and I must say, YUM!

Sometimes outside, Boo will play with me! I am really excited about this, because most of the times she is grumpy; a Grumpy Wumpus. I like it when she plays with me. We run around the yard and chase things. When Mom throws a ball for me, Boo will usually grab it and either sit on it or keep it in her mouth. One time Mom tossed a whole bunch of tennis balls and Boo grabbed them all! She has one in her mouth and was lying on the rest. I felt sad, so Mom brought Boo inside and we got to play. I still don’t understand how letting go of the ball works. Mom will throw it and I chase it and bring it to her. I feel very proud of myself. She tells me to drop it, but I don’t know what that means.

I get to chase things and play at doggie day care. I love going there. I go twice a week and have lots of friends. They are very nice to me, Wendy and Aleshia are always happy to see me, and I get lots of hugs.

Mom packs my lunch in my Star Wars lunch box. I really love that lunch box; it is one of my favorite things, next to play time and nap time. When Mom picks me up, I am pretty pooped. I am happy to see her cause I miss her, and I get to go home and see my kitty friend, have dinner, and curl up on my comfy bed.

Bowie kitty had been talking about cat “facts “and asked I pick one to talk about, so here goes. (I like this one!) Mom found this cool bit of information online from “Houdini Black Cat Myths and Facts BUSTED.”

Panthers are actually two cats. American Panthers are melanistic (black coated) jaguars, and African Panthers are melanistic leopards. This is fascinating! I am not sure what a Panther is, so Mom had to show me. BIG kitties! I hope they are good kitties! I don’t think I would want to run into one.

So, it is coyote mating season. Please remember that coyotes can jump easily over fences, even 8-foot-tall ones! When walking, please keep us on a leash and if out in the yard, keep a close eye.

Happy February everyone. Spring will be here soon.

Love and hugs,

Henry

