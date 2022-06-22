Henry, A Dogs Life in Maine

Hello everyone! I am getting ready to spend my second summer with my family. Time has flown by fast. It is almost the end of June. Mom says it’s cool ’cause it is that much closer to October.

Brody is doing great, settling in nicely. It’s good to have a buddy to run around and play with. Mom says he needs a trainer. He steals food off counters and your plate if you’re not careful. He has this “thing” about food. When Mom gets our dinner ready, we get excited, sure, but Brody actually vibrates. He spins around and will sit when Mom tells him to, but I worry he will explode. He literally vibrates as if he has a switch and goes from low to high to “take off.”

I know that he was really skinny and had fur missing when he was rescued in Texas. He had been wandering with another dog and they were both picked up. They went to a shelter together and his buddy was adopted. I can’t imagine what he felt like, seeing his friend leave him. He then went to another shelter where he was treated for heartworm, given good food, and much-needed rest. He was then adopted by a family in N.Y., but apparently his energy level was way too high for them and he destroyed things in their house. They tried their best for 4 months, and they had to give him back.

Brody had a collar with his name and phone number embroidered on it and Mom gave her a call. The woman said she was so happy Mom called her. She cried and said he was very much loved, but his needs were way too much, for them. They are an older couple and had always had two dogs. They thought he would be a good only dog, but that did not work out. He was anxious and needed a lot of training. They reluctantly sent him back and he went to a foster home in Connecticut. Mom had been looking for a bud for me and reached out to the rescue Chunk came from. It all came together, and he has been with us for over two months. Mom says he is a tornado and needs training. It is obvious he had none, so we are starting from scratch.

We all love him a lot. He is worth the time and energy. He is a big goofball, a really funny guy. He is so full of love, playful and great company. Dad added 3 feet to our backyard fence, so Brody, aka Brodster the fence hopper, is now Brodster the wannabe fence hopper. We aren’t left out for long periods of time, and someone is always home to keep an eye on things. Dad pulled the kayaks out and I am going to get to try one out. I am not crazy about swimming, but we will give kayaking a shot. I don’t know how Brody feels about water; I guess we will find out. We have cool life jackets. This should be interesting; I think.

Mom had Brody’s DNA tested. He is mostly Weimaraner, Lab, American Staffordshire Terrier, German shepherd Brittany Spaniel, and at 65 pounds, 2% Chihuahua.

He is doing better in the car, not as anxious and doesn’t throw up anymore. Mom and Dad each take him for short trips to my mom’s office at Mobius where he gets belly rubs, hugs and treats, the hardware store where he gets treats and the pet store where he gets treats from Becca and Kim. He is slowly understanding that car rides do not mean he is going away. He is home for good. Mom tells him this every day. He is loved and safe. She always told me this too when I first came to live here.

A few quick tips for anxious dogs:

Peanut butter on a plate is great for easing anxiety, Kong toys filled with treats or peanut butter, calming beds, pheromone plug-ins, CBD treats, and lots of love, patience, and time.

Happy summer everyone! Remember, if we can’t go into a store with you, please leave us home. Cars heat up super fast and we don’t have the ability to cool off.

