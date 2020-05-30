It happened! Yesterday I became a grandmother. A lot of people have been saying, “You’re going to love it!” And I’m sure I will.

We are over the top happy that she arrived—although a little earlier than expected—and that mom, dad, and baby are together. Due to this global pandemic, it has been a rather isolated experience for them, especially for my daughter Colleen.

But enough of that, Charlotte Ruth Leeman arrived on May 18 at 8:15 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs. and measuring 18 inches long. And all I can say is we are sure looking forward to them all coming home to their own remodeled house and settling in as a family. Not to mention the day I get to actually hold little Charlotte.

We have had to say goodbye to so many people this past year, so it was really wonderful to welcome a new life! Sending love and best wishes to Colleen and her husband Timothy as they begin the next chapter in their story.

Now on to other important things, like this beautiful spring weather we are enjoying. The weather has been all over the place—sunny and warm one day, then snow the next, and then a thunderstorm. But the resurgence of the flora and fauna back to color is always good for the soul.

And then there is the garden—Steve has certainly made the most of the good-weather days, and I have to say our garden is once again changing form as everything begins to grow. Peas are up and doing well, broccoli is in, beets are coming, and onions, carrots, baking beans (three kinds this year) are plentiful. I hope to get down there today to plant three varieties of sunflowers.

Gardens are going in all over the place what a wonderful sight that is.

The high tunnel at High Hopes Farm has been in full swing growing greens, and they are delicious. Their lambing is done for another season. Now it will be on to cows, pigs, and outside gardening!

As I end this column, I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has been there to support Colleen and Tim. This includes all the staff at Maine Medical Center for their great care. Kudos to all of those people on the front lines!

I also want to say how amazing it has been through this COVID-19 virus to see how much everyone has pitched in whatever way they can help—whether it has been sewing masks, delivering meals, donating time and money, coming up with testing, ventilators, vaccines. Look at what can happen when we’re forced to.

Social distancing and being cautious will be the new normal as we reopen the country, which here in Maine began on May 11 for some businesses and on May 18 for most everything else. Happy Memorial Day weekend as we remember all those who gave their lives. Stay safe, and as I always say, “Have a good one!”

