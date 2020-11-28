Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Long Cove Technology issues and Thanksgiving wishes

at

Hello LCN readers!

I know I’ve been delinquent on my writing and I just wanted you all to know that I’m trying to return but I have had a lot of issues with technology. First, my computer that I have used since 2004 decided to quit, and so I tried doing it from my iPad. That worked two out of three tries. So please bear with me as I continue to readjust to all that keeps getting thrown at me.

For this week, as it’s just before what is going to be a very different Thanksgiving than we have ever experienced before, I wanted to wish you all a safe holiday. I hope to resume my writing in December and fill you in on things.

I give thanks for my family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Have a good one!

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^