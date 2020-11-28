Hello LCN readers!

I know I’ve been delinquent on my writing and I just wanted you all to know that I’m trying to return but I have had a lot of issues with technology. First, my computer that I have used since 2004 decided to quit, and so I tried doing it from my iPad. That worked two out of three tries. So please bear with me as I continue to readjust to all that keeps getting thrown at me.

For this week, as it’s just before what is going to be a very different Thanksgiving than we have ever experienced before, I wanted to wish you all a safe holiday. I hope to resume my writing in December and fill you in on things.

I give thanks for my family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Have a good one!

