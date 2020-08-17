Greetings dear readers! Here is your Marilyn Beane’s World columnist with more July news about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

Sunday, July 26, I woke up in the morning to news on my TV, then I watched “In Touch” with Pastor Charles Stanley and another Christian program on the Inspiration Channel.

I was a little upset because the pretty two-piece dress I wear every Sunday hadn’t yet come back from the laundry. I had it sent to the laundry the Monday before, and the top came back but not the skirt. The staff like the dress as much as I do.

I mentioned that I hadn’t received the bottom back yet to my sweet CNA, the med tech, and the sweet laundry gal. I even told my cousin who works in housekeeping. Because it hadn’t come back, I decided to try wearing something else. I was told I looked nice in the outfit I chose. Most of my skirts have pretty designs and have plain colored tops that match.

My sweet roommate used Zoom on her computer to watch the service of the Second Congregational Church on Islesboro.

There was music and prayer, and the sweet female pastor gave her sermon. The two pastors, husband and wife, are originally from Jefferson. The wife used to write the Jefferson column, which I miss reading.

During the service, the pair of cardinals were at the bird feeders outside.

I enjoy having a church time with my sweet friend and roommate.

Jumping to Wednesday July 29, the sweet nurse practitioner came to visit at lunch time. I wasn’t feeling very well, so she listened to my heart, lungs, and stomach. She checked my legs and feet for swelling, but everything was fine. She wanted a chest X-ray to see if I might be having heart failure.

After 10 a.m., the kind and caring younger male nurse came in with the sweet young X-ray lady. The nurse had to move things around to make room for the machine. I had to lay out on my bed for the two pictures. The kind and caring nurse tried to take some blood but couldn’t find a vein. He said that if he tries once and can’t find a vein, he isn’t going to keep poking, so he called upstairs to get the usual nurse to come down. She didn’t have any problem finding a vein because she is so used to drawing blood. The nurse told me later in the day that the results of my chest X-ray came out okay. We were both so pleased.

That morning I watched the funeral of Congressman John Lewis. He had been 80 years old, born in 1940, a few months before me. He has gone home with the Lord from cancer on Friday, July 24. He was from Atlanta, Ga and his funeral was held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

I read in The Lincoln County News that Dr. Russell Mack and nurse Karen Howell were retiring. I knew both of them in 1983 when I went to the ER. I had Karen as my nurse when I was an inpatient in the 1980s at Miles Hospital in Damariscotta. I used to have to go to the ER with asthma attacks.

Often it was Dr. Mack, young in his early 30s, who ordered the nurse to give me an epi-shot, which always helped. In August 1990, Elden and I were in a moose accident while Elden was driving me to Miles Hospital for another problem, so Dr. Mack had to treat me for my minor injuries. I had been taken rest of the way by Waldoboro ambulance.

I do miss Dr. Mack and sweet nurse Karen a lot. They both were so young when I first started to see them. Where have the years gone? It just doesn’t seem possible that they are both of retirement age. They both have been talented and great medical providers. They both made you feel comfortable when you needed their services.

Have a great retirement, Karen! I wish you all the best which you so much deserve. I’m sure you will be greatly missed at the hospital.

Dr Mack, thank you so much for the compassionate, wonderful way that you provided for me. Have a great retirement, one you so well deserve. All the best to you as well.

Now I would like to share a testimony and pray it will be of encouragement to you.

In our seasons of life we rejoice and we grieve, we gather and leave as the moon waxes and wanes. Since times of old, nothing remains perfect. Su Dongpo, known as Su Shi, was one of China’s greatest poets. While in exile, gazing upon a full moon, he wrote a poem to describe his brother, “May our loved ones live long, beholding this beautiful scene together though thousands of miles apart.”

Life may be unpredictable and sometimes filled with painful separations, but we can take heart that everything takes place under God’s gaze. We can enjoy and treasure the moments — good and bad — for our loving God is with us.

Now back to my news. I made a telephone call on July 31 to my best friend who works at Bella Point Assisted Living here in Camden, which is where I last lived. We chatted quite a while and it felt good to catch up with her. She works there as a med tech.

Later that day I also did something funny, but not funny. I went out to the dining room to look outside. My sweet roommate was out there along with three or four other residents. Two or three of the staff were out there with them. My sweet roommate has a beautiful assortment of flowers out there.

After watching them outside, I went into the room where I used to live, but that now belongs to men. I saw one of the men and said he couldn’t be in my room. He looked at me and said, “I can’t stay here?”

Then, looking around, I said, “Oh! I am in the wrong room!” I spun my wheelchair right around and quickly wheeled out of there.

I called out, “I am sorry!” repeatedly. I felt so awful about that.

The sweet med tech asked, “What are you doing, Marilyn?” The staff told me not to think anything of it. It was a mistake and I had apologized enough.

My sweet roommate and I have been chatting a lot this week and enjoying the birds of which we have an assortment.

Now I need to close with prayers going up for all of you in need. God bless you all.

Marilyn Beane’s World, Spring Gardens, Windward Gardens Room 108, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843.

