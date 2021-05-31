Greetings, dear readers! Your “Marilyn Beane’s World” columnist is here with another week of news about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

Sunday, April 9: It’s Mother’s Day. The weather was a beautiful day to go with it, sunny and warm, temps up in the 50s. I was awake when my sweet young friend and med tech came in about 6:40 a.m. and gave me my meds and neb treatments. She also gave me a yogurt treat. I had my talk with my awesome Lord earlier. Past 7, I got up, washing up, and got ready for the day.

I read my devotionals and watched “Turning Point” on the Inspiration Channel. I didn’t get to see the other usuals I have been watching. That’s because I’m not going out in the dining room for breakfast. I get my meds sooner by going out as well after breakfast. I love going out and associating with my resident friends and staff. It’s a nice big change for me.

I said happy Mother’s Day to my friends. They said it back to me agreeing with the sweet activities gal I didn’t get to be a mother but I had a mother. We all said we had a mother. I want to remember my mom, Marie Estelle McFarland Crockett Ludwick. She was a pretty sweet 5-foot-1-inch small lady. She was a mom that I could go to with my problems and she was there for me in my illnesses and other challenges. She loved working in her flower gardens and plants. She had a deep affection for cats, dogs, and birds. She was 78 when she went home to be with our Lord on Nov. 3, 1994.

I also want to remember my sweetheart’s mom, Bessie Mae Carroll Beane, a nice rugged lady who worked hard in farm life, later on running a boarding home, taking care of disabled people. She used to love to get up, big feeds for lots of company. She went home to be with our Lord June 9, 1992, three days after her 99th birthday.

Monday, April 10: It was so nice to be in the dining room again for breakfast talking to my staff and resident friends. I met the sweet lady that my sweetheart’s cousin in Wiscasset told me about. Connie has been anxious for me to meet her.

I watched TV, wrote, done some reading and coloring today. It was another sunny but cold day outside.

Tuesday, April 11: The sweet CNA and med tech was in about 6:30 a.m. to give me my meds and nebulizer treatment. Talking, I found out she was married in the fall. I told her Elden and I were married in the fall, Nov. 10 when everything was bare. Both she and I love the spring and fall. I told her I am watching the leaves budding back on the trees. They seem to get thicker every day.

At breakfast my resident friend shared some sugar-free strawberry jam for my two pieces of toast. The sweet CNA had buttered the toast some of us residents had.

My day was watching TV, writing, reading, and coloring. Also this evening I enjoyed my word search, little Bible book. The weather was cloudy, little rainy and temps warmed up in the afternoon.

Wednesday, April 12: While I was up getting ready for the day, the sweet CNA came in to ask if I was coming to the dining room for breakfast. I am always blessed with a wonderful good morning from the sweet med tech and whoever else of the staff who may be there. Besides my resident friends and staff love my welcoming smile. This morning the sweet younger doctor was there. She questioned me how I am doing so I told her I have got some problems. She told me that she would come and see me the next morning. I hung papers I had colored for Memorial Day. I done some more coloring while watching TV. It was a sunny, warm day out.

Thursday, April 13: The sweet CNA and med tech woke me near 6:30 for my meds and nebulizer treatments. Talking with her, she told me that she has been working here for 19 years.

Out in the dining room for breakfast, my resident friend gave me some cinnamon of hers for my oatmeal and syrup for my pancakes. She gave one or two other residents the same. Later on she brought me the Camden Herald. I saw in the obituaries that a relative of my late sweetheart by marriage, Earl Reynolds in Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home May 7. My deepest sympathy goes out to his wife Louise, his daughter Cindy Shuman and husband Neal, and family.

The weather today was sunny and warm. The sweet activities director brought me a few prints from online for me to color.

Friday, April 14: I went to the dining room for breakfast. The sweet med tech took my blood pressure and gave me my meds there.

My resident friend from Vinalhaven and I ate breakfast together and talked. I went back to my room. The student CNAs arrived. One of them helped me with my shampoo and shower. She helped me get dressed.

I put my air conditioner on. I haven’t felt like doing much so I read, watched TV, and done a word search. The weather was cloudy with a bit of sun until afternoon. It rained for a little while. The staff said it was warm out.

Saturday, April 15: This morning I went out to breakfast. It was nice to again and be with three of my friends. The sweet med tech said she just enjoys hearing about old stories of our lives and hearing us laugh too, just enjoying being with each other. I stayed in my room the rest of the day after taking the diuretics. I’ve been reading, writing, and watching old movies on the Inspiration Channel.

Now I need to close with prayers continually going up to God’s throne of grace whether it is illness or whatever else you may be facing.

Participants of The Lincoln County News, you are just doing so marvelous. Keep up the awesome work.

God bless you all.

(Write to “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 26, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

