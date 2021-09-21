Greetings, dear readers! Your Marilyn Beane’s World columnist is finally here with news about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

I had been working in my last column which I never got ready to send. I am sure you all have been looking for my column the whole month of August, but Aug. 6 I got up very ill. I was rushed to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport by Northeast Ambulance.

After tests and x-rays in the emergency room, I was sent to intensive care. I was found to have pneumonia in both lungs and kidney failure.

I slept a lot for couple of days. Lots of exams.

The pneumonia made my heart racy, too! Yes! I was told I was one sick lady and had made it to the hospital just in time.

Once again, I am like cat with nine lives, ha, ha! But no joking. I was put in Room 56 for a few days recovering.

I was brought home by ambulance back to Windward Gardens on Sept. 18 and put in rehab in the North Wind location.

I was in Room 10 for a few days for COVID quarantine just because I was hospitalized.

I had therapy while there. I was given a box of coloring books, markers and snack foods. Another reader friend sent me two more coloring books and a package of coloring pencils. A few days later, I was put in Room 3 after the quarantine was over.

It was around Sept. 1 I was shifted to Spring Garden, which is a nursing unit where I was before. I am having nursing care and therapy with one of the caring and kind therapists. One afternoon last week, I was taken to the gym and had leg therapy with a group of ladies with one of the sweet lady therapists. I went to bingo with a group in the activities room with the activities gal calling off the numbers. I had to rest both times afterward, but I had a wonderful time. The sweet activities director gave me a cute little angel to brighten up my days in the color of yellow.

Twice since I came home I’ve been taken to cardiology. I got one part of my heart tests done but twice they tried to do the stress test. The veins wouldn’t show or hold up to put the medicine in to speed my heart up. I can’t go on the treadmill so they are going to talk with my heart doctor and see what other options he can come up with. I’ve also been to see him Aug. 27 before I went to my last stress test on Aug. 30.

I am in with a roommate who is very nice from Thomaston. She has birdhouses outside.

From my window I can see different birds flying in and out of bushes. Both male and female cardinals go into the cute birdhouses and different species of birds go to the feeders.

There are beautiful flowers out by the lawn. It is a beautiful scene all around this facility. They have landscapers who keep it mowed and trimmed. In fact, they are here while I’m writing my column today Sunday, Sept. 5.

I received a pretty red tag from my sweet friends Robin and Colleen Boggs in Warren. It contained some needs and an Amazing Grace coloring book. Markers also. All my friends are going to keep me coloring. Well! I enjoy it. Thank you for everyone’s interests. The Boggs also included some yummy snack treats.

A few of the staff members up in assisted living has been down to see me. One of my special med techs came down and brought me a paper which the staff and residents signed. They love me and miss me up there. I am loved here, too, and over in the North Wind Unit, a couple came over here to see me from there.

Now how about some scripture for encouragement?

Let us go right into the presence of God with sincere hearts, fully trusting our Loving God. Hebrews 10:22

I also want to send birthday and anniversary greetings to all having this month’s occasions.

I am continuing to send up prayers for all of you, whatever your trials may be.

God loves us all and He cares and oh how I love Him! He saved my life again.

I love you readers, too, just like Jesus.

God bless you all! So nice to be back with you again.

(Write to Marilyn Beane’s World, Windward Gardens, Room 26, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

