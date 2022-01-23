Marilyn Beane’s World

Greetings dear readers! Here I am back again in this next year with more news about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

I didn’t feel well during the night. The sweet med tech gave me my two morning meds around 5:30 a.m. Starting at 7:30 a.m. I watched “Turning Point” with Pastor David Jeremiah and “In Touch” with Pastor Charles Stanley. Both so uplifting and helpful. I have been writing and reading and my sweet roommate and I watched old movies on TV. The sweet med tech gave me my bedtime meds last evening. I was soon to sleep.

It was a cloudy day with warm temps. It was quite foggy too.

Jan. 3: I had another night with not feeling well. The sweet med tech gave me my two morning meds at 5:50 a.m. After breakfast I was sitting doing word search. The sweet therapist came in and I told her about my two nights not feeling well. She went down to talk with the sweet nurse. An appointment was made for our new provider to see me on the screen. The sweet new therapist helped me by treating my right arm with the heat machine and massaged in some Biofreeze even the left arm too, which has begun to hurt. Then she had me exercise my arms with the pulleys then done my hand exercises by squeezing the sponges. She also helped me dress

The maintenance man came to try and fix a wheel on my wheelchair but he needed me out of it. I didn’t have any other means to get around so he said he would be back after 3 p.m.

Our sweet nurse came in and hugged both of us. She came in little later with our meds. I told her about my two nights not feeling well. She hugged me and said she would help me.

Jan. 4: I slept good most of the night. The sweet nurse woke me after 5 a.m. for my meds. I slept again until after the kind and caring med tech woke me for a blood pressure.

At breakfast I didn’t receive mine so I pushed my call bell. My sweet therapist came so I told her. She found it down to the other section on the tray carrier. She brought it to me.

After breakfast she came back and helped me dress then treated my right arm with the heat machine and applied and massaged in Biofreeze.

The sweet nurse came in with the sweet wound nurse, who comes every Tuesday. She took another picture of the wound on my upper leg. Compared to last week it is getting better. The wound nurse applied a new bandage. She said she is a nurse practitioner and after I talked with them she said she could adjust a couple of needed med dosages.

After they left my sweet therapist was back and had me do my exercises with my hands and arms. An activities gal came and my sweet roommate went out in the dining room to play bingo. The kind and caring male med tech followed me making sure I had enough oxygen tubing. A few other residents were out there but we all had to wear our masks. My sweet roommate and I stayed and ate our lunch there. We stayed a while. We have a new CNA and it is her first day here.

Jan. 5: We had rain today with cold temps. I slept a while after I had my meds around 5:30 a.m. My sweet therapist brought in my breakfast. She came back later and treated my right arm. I got dressed after she massaged Biofreeze on both shoulders and arms and back of my neck. She had me do my exercises. I’ve read, done word searches, and writing. My sweet roommate and I watched old movies on TV.

Jan. 6: During the morning my sweet CNA done a shampoo and shower. The sweet nurse done a skin check and bandaged the wound on my upper left leg.

The kind and caring therapist wheeled me to the gym and had me to do my hand strengthening exercises and tested my strength. He took me back to my room. Tonight my sweet nurse came and gave me my bedtime meds.

It was sunny and cold in the morning. It clouded up in the afternoon getting ready for the storm tomorrow.

Jan. 7: It is snowy all day turning everything in a wonderland white. Cold temps also. I was surprised that the sweet nurse gave me my two morning meds. I didn’t think she would be back. After breakfast the kind and caring male nurse came and took my vitals. The sweet CNA helped me get dressed. The sweet therapist came and changed me to the oxygen tank. Then she wheeled me to the Whirlpool room and weighed me.

Then she took me to the gym to do my exercises and hand bicycle. She done a progress report, which I’m doing real well. On the way back she put a new oxygen tank on my wheelchair.

I’ve done reading and writing this afternoon, my sweet roommate and I watched TV.

Jan. 8: It was a bright sunny day with cold temps. Some of the pretty snow has dropped from the branches of the trees, yet some snow is still stuck to them.

I haven’t felt too well today but I done better reading my Christian material and I talked with my Lord which I do everyday anyway. My sweet roommate and I watched classic movies on TV.

She has a picture screen on her wall that the kind and caring maintenance man put up for her. This past week. It holds and shows many pictures of her and her husband, family, and horses. I enjoy them with her.

Here is some encouragement for the new year.

None of us knows all what 2022 holds. I do know this. None of us had to begin or go through the rest of this year alone. Already I am taking Christ with me. You can as well. If you aren’t sure what our Lord’s involvement is in your life, today could be the perfect day for getting a fresh start with Him. Turn to God from idols and determine to serve Christ as you await His return from Heaven.

God loves me and He loves you. He became a man who lived perfectly. When He died on the cross, He shed His blood to cover your sins as well as mine. Keep on journeying through this year with me by continuing to ask Him to be your Savior and Lord like I am doing. Serve Him. He knows how the future unfolds and He cares for me and you. Commit your life to Christ now at this moment and enjoy His blessings throughout this year and the years to come if Christ doesn’t return first.

This is my resolution prayer that I received from my TV pastor.

Dear Lord, Jesus, I know I am a sinner and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe you died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite you to come into my heart and life. I want to trust and follow you as my Lord and Savior. In your name, amen! In fact, this was the late Billy Graham invitational prayer.

I am sorry to hear that I’m hearing where the coronavirus has surged to a higher number. It still isn’t safe to go without a mask.

We may be tired of them but it’s not all to just keep ourselves safe; we must think of others close by us. We must keep our hands clean and it is risky to go partying, movies, in any crowded place. Now there is the newer form of coronavirus so please dear readers, let’s all stay in the safe zone.

The Lincoln County News! You all are sure doing wonders to keep this great newspaper in existence.

Now God bless you all!

(Write to “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 111, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843.)

