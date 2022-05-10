Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Marilyn Beane’s World

at

Greetings dear readers! Here I am with pen in hand writing about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

March 27: To start with, I watched Turning Point with Pastor David Jeremiah, In Touch, with Pastor Charles Stanley, and Lead the Way, with Pastor Michael Youssef. I read my Christian devotionals and watched classic movies on TV. I done some writing. I had my lunch and supper in the dining room with my friends. I was helped to bed early afterwards.

March 28: It was a cloudy day with little sunshine and cold. Big snowflakes in the morning making the ground white. The sun melted it in the afternoon. I haven’t felt well today so the sweet nurse took my vitals. I done more reading and writing and watched TV.

March 29: A sunny and cold day with a blue sky. A sweet CNA helped me dress after breakfast. Two sweet head nurses bandaged my great larger right toe. I was weighed by my sweet CNA. One of the head nurses took my vitals and also my upper left leg was bandaged. A traveling x-ray young lady came this afternoon and took a chest x-ray. I’m still not feeling well. The sweet nurse took a COVID test too. The sweet activities director served ice cream sundaes to us residents but I wanted mine plain.

I’ve had a real bad week with feeling ill. It is keeping me praying, talking with the Savior.

One afternoon the traveling x-ray girl came and took an x-ray of my tummy.

Jumping to April 24: Hi dear readers! You are finally hearing from your weakened Marilyn Beane’s World columnist. This may be brief. On the 7th I was rushed to Pen Bay in ICU until the 15th then med surge room 18. My life nearly drained away again.

I had five doctors, nurses, CNAs x-ray technicians, lab, respiratory, and med nurses. I was given a four-hour blood transfusion. Swollen bad with lots of fluid taken from me. I was nearly full out to shortness of breath. A bad urinal tract infection. Still on antibiotics.

I’m so thankful for them all saving my life. I was brought home by ambulance April 19. I can tell you my sweet Jesus was and is with me through it all. I am in rehab for therapy. I’m running out of energy so will close, sending prayers up as usual for the trials you may be facing. God bless you all.

I would love cards or notes, please!

(Write to “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, North Wind Rehab, Room 3, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843.)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^