Greetings dear readers! Here I am with pen in hand writing about my life at Windward Gardens in Camden.

March 27: To start with, I watched Turning Point with Pastor David Jeremiah, In Touch, with Pastor Charles Stanley, and Lead the Way, with Pastor Michael Youssef. I read my Christian devotionals and watched classic movies on TV. I done some writing. I had my lunch and supper in the dining room with my friends. I was helped to bed early afterwards.

March 28: It was a cloudy day with little sunshine and cold. Big snowflakes in the morning making the ground white. The sun melted it in the afternoon. I haven’t felt well today so the sweet nurse took my vitals. I done more reading and writing and watched TV.

March 29: A sunny and cold day with a blue sky. A sweet CNA helped me dress after breakfast. Two sweet head nurses bandaged my great larger right toe. I was weighed by my sweet CNA. One of the head nurses took my vitals and also my upper left leg was bandaged. A traveling x-ray young lady came this afternoon and took a chest x-ray. I’m still not feeling well. The sweet nurse took a COVID test too. The sweet activities director served ice cream sundaes to us residents but I wanted mine plain.

I’ve had a real bad week with feeling ill. It is keeping me praying, talking with the Savior.

One afternoon the traveling x-ray girl came and took an x-ray of my tummy.

Jumping to April 24: Hi dear readers! You are finally hearing from your weakened Marilyn Beane’s World columnist. This may be brief. On the 7th I was rushed to Pen Bay in ICU until the 15th then med surge room 18. My life nearly drained away again.

I had five doctors, nurses, CNAs x-ray technicians, lab, respiratory, and med nurses. I was given a four-hour blood transfusion. Swollen bad with lots of fluid taken from me. I was nearly full out to shortness of breath. A bad urinal tract infection. Still on antibiotics.

I’m so thankful for them all saving my life. I was brought home by ambulance April 19. I can tell you my sweet Jesus was and is with me through it all. I am in rehab for therapy. I’m running out of energy so will close, sending prayers up as usual for the trials you may be facing. God bless you all.

I would love cards or notes, please!

(Write to “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, North Wind Rehab, Room 3, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

