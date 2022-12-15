Marilyn Beane’s World

Greetings, dear readers! Well, here I am again on another week’s journey at Windward Gardens in Camden.

Sunday, Nov. 20: We had a sunny morning and off and on during the afternoon. It clouded up during the afternoon hours, and we saw it snowing. It started with big flakes. Then it came down in a thick shower.

The ground became white in big patches of snow. The temps are cold outside. The sweet CNA got me up and dressed and in my wheelchair after 6 a.m. I watched my Christian programs on the Inspiration channel. I read my Lord’s word. I put up Thanksgiving designs I had done. I finished getting my mail ready. The sweet CNA took it out to the mailbox to be picked up tomorrow.

I watched classic movies on the Inspiration channel. The sweet CNA made sure I got to bed early after dinner. It isn’t good for me to be up late. It could get me sick, as I get too tired.

One of our sweet CNAs got done this morning and left us. I feel so bad as she was one of the best. She has gone back to the assisted living where I used to live here in town. I had her there. I’m so pleased she got her old job back.

Monday, Nov. 21: The weather is very sunny, but the sky has a cold look and is full of gray clouds. The temps are in the 20s to 30s, with a wind chill which hit the day before. The sweet CNA got me up at 6:30 a.m., helped me dress and into the wheelchair. Then she wheeled me to the scales in the whirlpool room to be weighed.

That was the start of today’s journey. Most of the morning I talked with God and read His word. I have a little thing to share. God doesn’t promise to save us from trouble, but he has promised to carry us through trouble. So where we can’t avoid all problems, we need not face them alone. We can face them with Jesus giving us the wisdom, strength, and knowledge that he is carrying us through.

I watched my classic movies on TV. At 2 p.m. this afternoon, the sweet CNA changed me over to my oxygen tank and I wheeled myself into the activities room to play Bingo. I sat between two of my resident friends. The sweet activities director called off the numbers. I didn’t win, but I always have fun playing Bingo.

When I came back, the sweet nurse changed me back to my oxygen machine.

Right after dinner the sweet CNA got me to bed. Later, the sweet overnight nurse gave me my bedtime meds, and I was soon to sleep.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: A sunny and cold day outside. It was much the same repeat as the day before. There was a difference on this morning’s journey. The sweet CNA put me on a new full oxygen tank and wheeled me to the shower room. She gave me a nice shampoo and shower. I was dried off and dressed, and she dried my hair. I was wheeled back to my room and put back on my oxygen machine.

The sweet wound care nurse came, took a picture of my right great toe sore, and put a new bandage on for protection. I spent the rest of the day cutting out paper activities and reading my awesome Lord’s words. Today is the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy being assassinated in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 22, 1963. It doesn’t seem possible it was that long ago. 59 years ago. I can still remember it so vividly. I bet many who were alive then remember it, too.

The sweet CNA put me to bed right after dinner, and I had used my nebulizer treatment. The sweet overnight nurse gave me my bedtime meds and I went to sleep.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: The weather was sunny and cool temps in the high 30s. My journey continues. The sweet CNA got me up and dressed, and I watched the news on WABI channel 5. It is sad to hear about the shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. just a few days ago. Five died and several were injured. Then yesterday, there was another shooting at a Wal-Mart, where customers were shopping. More deaths and injuries. It is so sad and overwhelming. Many prayers are needed to go up for those who have lost loved ones and for those who received injuries. There is much hate going on in our country for all of these shootings. Let’s pray for our own protection and safety as well.

I spent much of today with my awesome Lord. My journey continues with reading this afternoon and watched TV. This morning I was helped to get ready after 9 a.m. The kind and caring driver came and wheeled me out to the van. He drove me to the Pen Bay Physician’s Building in Rockport, where I had an appointment to see my pulmonologist for my lungs. After being checked in, the sweet assistant took me to an exam room, where my blood pressure was taken. Then I was seen by the doctor.

I answered questions and he listened to my lungs. He told me to keep on with my nebulizer treatments up to five times a day instead of three. My inhalers are alright, that I’m using.

Before dinner, the sweet activities gal had come in. I asked her to sharpen my colored pencils, which she done very well. The sweet CNA put me to bed right after dinner.

During the evening, I had my bedtime meds and I went to sleep.

Thursday, Nov. 24: The sweet CNA got me up, dressed, and into my wheelchair. I spent time with my awesome Lord, reading my devotionals, and talking with Him.

I watched the news over WABI channel 5. After breakfast, I watched some of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The sweet CNA changed me to my oxygen tank and took me to the whirlpool room to weigh me. Then she wheeled me into the activities room for Bingo, which started at 10 a.m. The sweet activities gal called off the numbers. A friend of mine and I won the first game. I won two more games. The game ended at 11 a.m.

I continued to watch the parade back in my room. We had a nice turkey Thanksgiving meal, with the fixings and pumpkin pie for dessert. Mine was good even though it was pureed. I colored pictures for Christmas.

After dinner, the sweet CNA put me to bed. It was a sunny and cold day outside, with temps in the 30s.

Friday, Nov. 25: Today my journey was coloring, spending time with my precious Lord, and working on my Bible word search. At 2 p.m. the sweet CNA changed me to my oxygen tank, and I wheeled myself to the activities room to play Bingo. I won one game. After dinner I was helped to bed. The sweet overnight nurse gave me my bedtime meds, and I was soon asleep.

Saturday, Nov. 26: We had rain for a while this morning. Cloudy most of the day with temps in the 40s. My journey continues by the sweet CNA, who got me up and dressed and into my wheelchair.

She took me to the whirlpool room to weigh me. Back in my room, I spent time with the Lord. I worked on my Bible word search. I colored this afternoon. The kind and caring male nurse changed me to my oxygen tank and he wheeled me into the activities room to play Bingo. I won three games.

Now this is the end of my journey for this week. Let’s remember to count our blessings. All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord made them all. May God bless you immensely. Write to Marilyn Beane’s World, Windward Gardens, Room 105, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.

