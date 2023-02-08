Marilyn Beane’s World

Greetings dear readers! I am on another week’s journey and I want to share it with you from Windward Gardens in Camden.

Jan. 15: The sweet CNA got me up past 6:30 a.m. She helped me dress and get into my wheelchair. Then she took me to the scales to weigh me. The sweet helpful nurse came in with my meds and a nebulizer treatment. She was told by the sweet overnight nurse that she didn’t get a chance to give them to me.

Last evening my sweet roommate noticed that the green light wasn’t working on my oxygen machine. She wheeled down to tell the sweet nurse who had gone down to North Wind Unit. She checked it out.

There was concern about my oxygen which I was still getting. This morning while the sweet helpful nurse was passing meds, the oxygen machine shut off with the red button turning a bright red. She had to go in a hurry to get another oxygen machine. She brought that and another full oxygen tank for the holder on back of my wheelchair. That will be ready when I need it. She had put me on that when she had to replace the oxygen machine.

I had spent time with my Savior reading His word and I watched my Sunday Christian programs on the Inspiration station and watched classic movies on TV. I also colored today.

The weather has been cloudy and cold with freezing rain late this afternoon.

Jan. 16: The sweet helpful nurse was back at 5 p.m. last night and gave me my bedtime meds right after dinner. The sweet weekend nurse had to get me to bed before the meds caught up and the sweet nurse had my nebulizer treatment ready to use. I went to sleep.

The sweet CNA got me up at 5:45 a.m. She helped me dress and into my wheelchair. Then she took me to the scales to weigh me. The sweet helpful nurse gave me my morning meds and nebulizer treatment.

I spent time with my awesome Lord talking with Him and reading His word. I wrote a letter to a friend. This afternoon at 2 p.m., I went into the activities room to play Bingo. The sweet activities director called off the numbers. I won the first game.

It was a snowy day, turning everything white. It is a sticky storm and a mix of freezing rain made it slippery. Temps in the 20s and 30s.

I want to remember my mom, Marie McFarland Crockett Ludwick, who went home to be with her precious Lord Nov. 3, 1994, at 78 years old. She was born Jan. 16, 1916. She was a great mom. We were very close and I miss her so much.

Jan. 17: After breakfast the sweet two nurses I had when I was in assisted living were at the desk. Both came in to see my colorings. One of them picked a page of flowers in a coloring book that she wanted it colored for her. She wanted to have one to put up over her desk, so I’ve been working on that today.

The sweet CNA took me to the shower room and gave me a nice shampoo and shower. After getting me dried off she helped me dress and placed a pain patch on my lower back, which the kind and caring male med tech gave her to put on me. She dried my hair. Back in my room she changed my bed into fresh clean linens.

Jan. 18: After lunch my sweet roommate’s sweet sister and nice husband came for a short visit. We chatted. They took both our Christmas ornaments home as we don’t have any place to store them here.

Later in the afternoon the sweet CNA brought in her little boy. As always I was delighted to see him. He is so cute.

The kind and caring head male physical therapist came in to see me about my hurting shoulder.

I will need occupational therapy again. I told the sweet OT who came in to see me yesterday about my painful left shoulder, which is waking me during the night.

The weather has been sort of cloudy with a peek of the sun. Temps in the 30s. My sweet roommate’s folks said it was a nice day for traveling. Her sweet sister brought a book about the former Secretary of Labor Frances E. Perkins for us to read. She worked with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s and 40s. It is interesting.

Jan. 19: One of the occupational therapists came in to evaluate me. She’s going to treat both shoulders as the right one hurts a little too. I spent time with my awesome Savior talking with Him and reading His word and I read Frances Perkins interesting biography.

The sweet activities director gave my sweet roommate a homemade heart saying “You’re special.” She didn’t want it and suggested I have it. So the sweet activities director went along with her. My sweet roommate came in passing it to me. I am very pleased but I did ask “Don’t you think you’re special?” She didn’t answer, but I took it that she doesn’t think so. I think she is a really nice person. She still has CNA work on her mind. I think I said before she was a CNA at a nursing home for 18 and a half years and now she’s a patient herself.

This afternoon the sweet med tech after giving me my meds changed me over to my portable oxygen, then I wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. The sweet activities gal called off the numbers. We played blackout first. There were a couple winners on that. I won the next one to the last game of bingo.

This afternoon the sweet helpful nurse came on duty, swapping with the nurse who went upstairs. She gave me meds before dinner with a yogurt snack and my bedtime meds. The sweet overnight CNA put me to bed and I was soon to sleep.

Jan. 20: The sweet day CNA helped me dress and took me to weigh me. I had sat my bed up beforehand and managed to get out of it and into my wheelchair. The sweet OT came to use the heat lamp on my left shoulder.

The sweet activities gal came to tell me that Bingo was at 10 this morning, but my therapy had started and my shoulder was more important. She said maybe tomorrow. The sweet therapist massaged Biofreeze in both my shoulders and exercised my arms and shoulders and I squeezed a sponge for my hand exercises. My hands are weak.

Near 2 p.m. the kind and caring male nurse changed me to a new portable tank. I wheeled one handed into the activities room to listen to hear the nice guitar man from Albion. He sang songs while he played so wonderful on his electric guitar.

The weather was a snowy with temps in the 30s. The snow is so pretty coming down and everything is beautiful; enveloped in the white snow.

Jan. 21: The sweet overnight CNA put me to bed little after 7 p.m. last evening. She got me up again this morning after 6:30 a.m. She helped me dress and after I was in my wheelchair, she took me to the scales to weigh me. The sweet nurse gave me my meds before I got up. The weather is a sunny and cold today with a beautiful blue sky. Temps in the 30s. It is so good to have the kind and caring male nurse back with us.

I was changed to my portable oxygen and wheeled into the activities room to play Bingo. I won one game.

I spent time with my awesome Lord reading His word and talking with Him. I colored and watched classic movies on TV and chatted with my roommate. We have got the sweet weekend CNA today.

Now my journey has ended for this week. Be sure to join me on another journey next week.

Write to Marilyn Beane’s World, Windward Gardens, Room 105, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.

