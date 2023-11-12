Greetings, dear readers! I am your “Marilyn Beane’s World” columnist, back on another week’s journey. I’m not sure where it will take us. But join me and I will share my news from my home at Windward Gardens, in Camden.

Sunday, Oct. 22: Well! When I got up this morning at 6:35 a.m. I saw that it was raining hard. It has been very rainy all day. It was damp out as well.

The sweet nurse gave me my meds awhile before I got up. The sweet CNA woke me up from sleep and got me up and dressed. She wheeled me to the scales to weigh me. I watched the Channel 8 WMTW news, then I watched my Christian programs by the TV, Pastors David Jeremiah, the late Charles Stanley, and Michael Youssef. I read my wonderful lord’s word. I got last week’s column ready for the mail and wrote to cousin Connie, also ready for the mail.

I enclosed a Halloween card I had made. The sweet CNA put me to bed after dinner. After my meds and nebulizer treatment, I went to sleep.

Monday, Oct. 23: The sweet overnight CNA came awhile after the sweet nurse gave me my meds, and got me up at 6:35 a.m. She helped me dress and wheeled me to the scales to weigh me.

I read my precious savior’s word. I had prayed to him. I did more coloring. My brother, Arthur Crockett, phoned me. After 10 a.m. he and his sweet companion, Judy Armstrong, came for a little while. We had a nice time chatting together. They will be flying back down to their winter home in Dade City, Fla., on this Thursday the 26th.

This afternoon at 2 p.m., I wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. I won one game. One of our sweet female residents celebrated her 93rd birthday today. She also won one game. Her daughters were here and served birthday cake after bingo. The sweet activities director gave me a chocolate fudge pudding where I couldn’t eat cake.

The sweet weekend CNA worked on our section until 3 p.m. Two sweet nurses were on and the kind and caring male med tech was here passing out meds.

The weather has been cloudy mostly all day, temps in the 50s.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: It was the same repeat getting up. After breakfast, the sweet newer CNA gave me a nice shampoo and shower. I’ve read my precious savior’s word and colored again today. The sweet CNA took my mail down to the front entrance to be mailed for me.

The sweet OT from Cushing came in to treat my left shoulder with ultrasound. After massaging both shoulders in Biofreeze I did my exercises. The sweet travel CNA put me to bed after dinner. After my nebulizer treatment, and meds, I was soon to sleep.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: It was the same repeat getting up by the sweet CNA after 6 a.m. The sweet nurse had given me my meds. I had my reading and praying in the presence of my blessed lord. I did more coloring.

The resident council meeting and bingo was canceled at 1:30 for the going away party for the head therapist. He is leaving here to go to the Quarry Hill Assisted Living here in Camden. I think I heard that he has a different job there but I’m not sure. He made a brief thank you speech and cut some of the cake. The sweet social worker cut the rest of the cake to be served.

My friend, Mary, from the North Wind unit was wheeled in and sat beside me. My sweet roommate attended along with a few other friends of residence. The sweet activities assistant gave another resident and me chocolate fudge ice cream where we couldn’t eat the cake. I was wheeled back to my room. The sweet friendly social worker came and we chatted. She helped me with picking up and organizing better. She had boxes and packed some items I donated. There are some people she knew that will enjoy the things.

The weather was partly cloudy with a bit of sunshine, temps in the 50s. I didn’t get to bed until after 8 p.m. by the sweet overnight CNA. The sweet OT came to treat my shoulder before lunch today. The sweet overnight CNA the night before took my ted stockings by mistake to the laundry. They wouldn’t be seen again.

So the sweet CNA was told who had to cut out a new pair and she put them on me.

Thursday, Oct. 26: The same overnight CNA got me up after 6 a.m., after the sweet nurse gave me my meds. Breaking news over WABI Channel 5 Bangor. I am saddened about the 18 people getting killed and several injured by a man in Lewiston and Lisbon. I can’t go into a lot of detail, but it was so tragic. Our nation is really saddened at this time. Let’s pray for the injured and survivors of those who were taken away.

This afternoon at 2 p.m. I was wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. I was sat at a table with my friend Mary. I won one game. There were other winners. My sweet roommate’s sweet sister and nice husband made a brief visit. A kind and nice male nurse came and gave me my flu shot.

Friday, Oct. 27: My journey continues about the same. One of my colorings today had this Psalm saying, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He shall give you the desires of your heart.”

At 2 p.m. I wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. I was sat with my friend Mary and another resident friend. I won one game. I received my prize of a purple bracelet.

Saturday, Oct. 28: After a good night’s sleep, the sweet overnight CNA got me up after 6 a.m. We were surprised to find that the male CNA last night never removed my slippers, brace, and ted stockings after he put me to bed. I was too tired to notice. But, the sweet CNA said he should have known. That wasn’t up to me.

My journey continues as I read my precious lord’s word and colored. The sweet CNA, after changing me over to my portable oxygen tank, she wheeled me to the whirlpool room to weigh me. Then she wheeled me into the activities room to play bingo. I was sat with my friend Mary and another resident friend. I didn’t have winning cards, but it was close, and lots of fun. My two friends won.

The weather was sunny, with temps into the 70s.

Now I need to close this journey for this week. I’ll end with, the lord does not forget his promises. We can cling to them but even better, we can rest in them.

(Write “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 105, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

