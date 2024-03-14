Greetings dear readers! I am your “Marilyn Beane’s World” correspondent back for another week’s journey. If you care to join me, we will start from my home at Windward Gardens in Camden. As we travel, I will give you the news.

Sunday, Feb. 25: It is a sunny day through a gray sky, cold temps in the 30s. The kind and caring male nurse gave me my meds. The sweet overnight CNA got me up and dressed.

I watched “Joy for the Journey” earlier. Pastor Dell Hyssong of Rockport sang a gospel song with his wife Susan and son Richard. Then he gave testimony with a sermon. It was very uplifting. So were the other TV pastors, David Jeremiah, the late Charles Stanley, and Michael Youssef.

I talked with my precious lord and read his word. The sweet redhead nurse is working upstairs but came down to say hi! She misses us and she is missed. The sweet nurse who has a little one year old daughter Jo Jo is passing out meds and the other nurse who was on the day before is charge nurse.

I colored another Easter page. I put several of my colorings in my special big book.

We are all saddened in the passing of our sweet resident, Christine. She went home with our precious lord later on this morning. Her husband went home before her last year, here. Her daughter gave my sweet roommate and I a stuffed animal of her mother’s, and a bouquet of flowers in a vase. They are artificial and placed for us both to enjoy.

After dinner the kind and caring male CNA helped me to bed. The charge nurse took over from the other nurse who was on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This second one gave me my meds and nebulizer treatment. I was soon to sleep.

Monday, Feb. 26: I talked with my awesome lord in bed. When the day CNA came in around 7 a.m., I saw it snowing. She helped me get dressed and into my wheelchair. While she was with me, the male med tech came in to take my blood pressure. He came in soon with my meds and inhaler.

The nurse brought in the weight chair and weighed me. She checked my oxygen throughout that day.

After breakfast I read the awesome lord’s word. Apart from God, we’re adrift in an endless, never satisfied sea. Through his risen son, Jesus, we’re reconciled to him and we discover our meaning, value, and purpose. I have found my fulfillment in my precious Jesus.

My roommate’s sister and nice husband made a surprise visit on both of us. We chatted. I gave them my mail to mail out for me.

I wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. I sat across from my friend Mary and among other resident friends. The activities director called off the numbers. Sweet Mary won four games and I won three games among other winners. Bingo is such fun.

The male med tech came in there to take my blood pressure. A man here came in our room and had a sweet lady on a screen, asking me questions and finding out about my COPD and other afflictions. They want to put me on a machine to double check my symptoms. My insurance will pay for it. The nurses will keep watch of me.

They interviewed my roommate and other residents as well. I colored more today. The weather was cloudy then the sun came out; cold temps in the 30s. The maintenance man, so kind and caring, fixed the fire alarm system and the heat was turned on as we didn’t have heat. Brr!

We had a treat after bingo. The male CNA helped me to bed after dinner. After my meds and nebulizer treatment, I was soon to sleep.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: The weather has been mostly cloudy with cold temps in the 30s. Today has been mostly a repeat except after breakfast the CNA gave me a nice shampoo and shower. Then she lotioned me up some and helped me dress.

My journey continues as the OT from Belfast came in to treat my left shoulder and did shoulder and arm exercises. Then she did a progress report on me. The maintenance man was here visiting. He had surgery on his hip and left knee, and has been at home recovering.

The activities director went shopping at Walmart in Thomaston for us residents who needed items today.

Yesterday was my nephew, Donald Arthur Crockett’s, 58th birthday. He lives in Rockland and is a house painter. My roommate’s great niece, Eva Kelley, observed her sixth birthday today. She will be having a party with her friends, I believe tonight. Her sister Anna observed her birthday on Feb. 9. She turned 8 years old and also had a birthday party.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: It rained hard in the early morning hours. It has been cloudy all day with cold temps in the 20s. My journey continues with reading my awesome lord’s word and coloring.

The OT came from Cushing to treat my left shoulder and did shoulder and arm exercises. My brother Arthur Crockett phoned me. We chatted for awhile. He has been in the hospital.

At 2 p.m. I was wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. The activities assistant sat me with my friend Mary and other friends. The assistant called off the numbers. I didn’t have lucky cards but I was happy for the ones who did win. The assistant gave us a treat afterwards, mine being my chocolate ice cream.

The maintenance man is back from his surgery.

Thursday, Feb. 29: My journey continues. The OT came from Cushing to treat my left shoulder and did arm and shoulder exercises with me.

This afternoon at 1 p.m. the activities assistant came and wheeled me into the activities room for the resident council meeting. My roommate attended too. There was a small group of us. The activities director conducted the meeting. The activities assistant had her part in assisting her.

The social worker here joined the meeting and said a few words. My roommate phoned her niece and sister. The social worker came in with a note about a rheumatologist and phone number that my brother could contact. My sweet roommate’s sweet sister knows about him.

It has been a cloudy day with cold temps in the 20s. The sweet redhead nurse is here today passing out meds and gave me my nebulizer treatments.

Friday, March 1: It was a sunny day with a blue sky, cold temps in the 20s. The male CNA had put me to bed last night and got me up this morning, going on 7 a.m. I spent time with my precious savior.

I colored again. My journey continues. The OT from Cushing came in to treat my left shoulder. After massaging Biofreeze on both shoulders, she helped me with my exercising my shoulders and arms.

My roommate has been having trouble with her phone, not having a dial tone. The head maintenance man came and put a longer cord in and fixed the jack. Now she has a dial tone.

I changed the Valentines to St. Patrick’s Day papers which I hung on display. I was helped to bed by the male CNA. The male nurse gave me my bedtime meds, then I went to sleep.

Saturday, March 2: I got my meds near 7 a.m. by the male nurse on overnight. The male med tech was here but on CNA work. He got me up and helped me dress. He wheeled me to the scales to weigh me. He also helped my roommate get up.

The redhead nurse was here passing out meds. I spent time reading my awesome savior’s word. My roommate and I chatted. I saw Christine Chickering’s obituary in The Lincoln County News: such a nice write up.

She passed away here Feb. 25. I gave it to my roommate after cutting it out. She took it around for the staff members to read.

One of our nurses was charge nurse. I did drawing and coloring for St. Patrick’s Day. At 2 p.m. the redhead nurse put me on a fresh, full, portable oxygen tank. The activities assistant wheeled me into the activities room to play bingo. She called off the numbers. I won the very first game. My friend Mary won a game and there were other winners. We had treats afterwards. There was a large group of us today.

The nurse helped me to bed after dinner. I was soon to sleep after my meds.

Well! This journey has come to an end. I do want to send greetings to all having Happy Birthday and anniversary occasions in March.

To share: our loving lord is not just present, but nearer than the thoughts can imagine – so near that a whisper can reach him.

(Write “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 105, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

