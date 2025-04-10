Greetings, dear readers! I am your “Marilyn Beane’s World” columnist back on another week’s journey. There was a lot going on last week. Where do you think this week’s path will take us? Well, come along joining me, and we will find out. I have news to share while we travel from my home at Windward Gardens in Camden.

Sunday, March 23: I woke up in time to watch “Joy for the Journey” with Pastor Dell Hyssong, of Rockport. He is always so uplifting. Then I was very uplifted by “Turning Point” with TV Pastor David Jeremiah, “The Amazing Facts” with TV Pastor Douglas Bethelder, and “Lead the Way” with TV Pastor Michael Youssef.

Then I continued to watch classic movies on TV. This is the start of this week’s journey. The sweet CNA Lashes had got me up before breakfast. She helped my sweet roommate up and ready for awhile, later in the morning.

Well, here we are in the season of spring. I love spring. It is a time of creatures waking up and coming out. The birds will be building their nests and having their young. The trees and flowers will be budding and in bloom. They already are. The grass will be greener too.

Last week they stripped and repaired the floors in some other patients’ rooms. Painting was going on the walls in the hallways and patch painting in our rooms.

It is a sunny day with cold breezes. Temps 37 degrees here on the coast.

One day last week, I sent a picture of flowers I had colored to my sweet roommate’s sweet sister to cheer her. Also, a picture of flowers I had colored was enclosed for the three granddaughters. These were put in a gift bag with creations the sweet activities assistant was sending out.

This would be her last activity before she left us again.

Monday, March 24: My journey continues with my every morning prayer to my precious savior. The kind and caring male CNA got me up and ready before breakfast. My sweet roommate was helped by him awhile after breakfast. I did coloring and watching classic movies on TV.

It is a snowy day with blanketing everything in its path. Cold temps in the 30s.

Tuesday, March 25: Late morning a kind and caring med tech and CNA gave me a nice shampoo and shower. After helping me get dried off, he helped me get dressed.

After lunch, the sweet OT came to treat my left shoulder with ultrasound. After massaging in Biofreeze on both shoulders, she helped me with shoulder and arm exercises.

Near 2 p.m. the sweet activities director wheeled me into the activities room for the resident council meeting. My sweet roommate was in there ahead of me. I had to sign the minute paper, being the president.

The former activities assistant came back late morning into our room. She has decided she wants to be here some to help the sweet activities director out.

She is seeing about a new job next week and work here some too. She was working behind her desk during the meeting. We gave our opinions at the meeting. The sweet activities director led the meeting.

Then she wheeled me back to my room. The sweet PT came just as the kind and caring male CNA was getting ready to put me back to bed. I told her I was too tired for therapy. So she left.

My sweet roommate was helped back to bed as well. She had walking and new step exercise bike therapy before lunch.

It was mostly a cloudy day with a bit of sunshine. Cold temps about 43 degrees.

Wednesday, March 26: My journey continues with activities such as the sweet OT coming and wheeled me down to therapy. She treated my left shoulder again. Then she helped me on the fish exercise bike, which I exercised my arms. Then she gave me a cup of water.

Then she wheeled me back to my room. I am coloring new pages for Easter. Before lunch, the sweet PT came and wheeled me down to the therapy room again. She helped me back on the new step exercise bike.

I pedaled my feet and legs on the Singapore scene for 22 minutes. She wheeled me back to my room.

Around 2 p.m. I was wheeled into the activities room to play bingo. I won one game. They were still playing after 3 p.m. So I excused myself and left for my room.

There is a new activities gal who started work there today. She called off the numbers. She will be working with the activities director through the summer. She will graduate from high school in June and will be going to college in the fall.

The kind and caring male CNA from Africa helped me to bed. Our sweet nurse came on at 3 p.m. and will be here all night.

It was mostly a cloudy day with a bit of sunshine. Temps about 41 degrees.

Reading my precious savior’s word, I’m sharing: When life’s circumstances heat up, we may feel fragile. We may even be fragile. But God holds us firmly in love no matter how blazing hot the furnace gets. We are known, we are loved, we are his.

Thursday, March 27: My journey continues. My activities today after lunch, the sweet PT came and wheeled me down to therapy. She helped me on the new step bike and I pedaled with my feet and legs for near 22 minutes.

Then she wheeled me to the activities room. My sweet roommate was already there, my sweet friend Mary came wheeling in among quite a group of us. It is Social Director Month. So a party was given to our sweet social director.

She said a few thankful words and she cut and served the beautiful decorated cake. Ice cream was served afterwards. But I was tired and came back to my room.

The sweet CNA helped me back to bed. I am sorry to hear that the father of one of our sweet CNAs has passed away. He has been quite ill. Her mother passed away a little while ago. Our sweet favorite nurse came on at 3 p.m. and will be with us throughout the evening.

It has been a sunny day with some cloudiness. Temps about 42 degrees.

I did more coloring, watching classic movies on TV. I read my precious savior’s word, eyes on our heavenly father. He will keep our feet planted firmly in his hands. We can count on him to continue being loving, faithful, and good forever.

Friday, March 28: Our sweet favorite nurse was on overnight. She made sure I had my bedtime meds last evening. So I slept well all night. She gave me my morning meds and yogurt treats.

She also gave me my nebulizer treatment. I was helped up and dressed and into my wheelchair before breakfast.

I did some coloring then I got a few Easter designs I color displayed on the wall.

I was helped to bed after lunch by the kind and caring male CNA. I heard he had to go on another unit later. At 2 p.m. there was a time for the kind and caring administrator who has been here a year today. My sweet roommate went into the activities room to attend the time.

A slice of special cake was brought in to me by the sweet CNA Lashes.

The sweet favorite nurse came on at past 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. this evening. My sweet friend Mary came in a few minutes. She loved my Easter designs.

My sweet roommate’s sweet sister had to go to Portland yesterday for a biopsy. She will know the results in a week. The sweet CNA Lashes helped my sweet roommate back to bed past 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: The sweet nurse G.G. was on overnight. She changed my oxygen tubing and nebulizer tubing. She also gave me my morning meds near 8:30 a.m.

The sweet CNA Lashes helped get me up and dressed and into my wheelchair. I did more coloring and watched “Wild Animals” and “Hearts of Heroes.”

My sweet roommate was helped up before lunch. We both were helped back to bed after 2 p.m. I slept for awhile. Then I did some writing and watched classic movies on TV. The sweet OT from Belfast came in to say hi to us, but didn’t have use for therapy.

It snowed again then we had sunshine and temps about 41 degrees.

Now it’s time to end this journey. In closing, I’m sharing the Bible alone is our most trustworthy source of truth and life. It tells us what no other book can, how to be forgiving and to forgive. Also how to be saved for eternity and how to live a life pleasing to God.

(Write “Marilyn Beane’s World,” Windward Gardens, Room 105, 105 Mechanic St., Camden, ME 04843-1811.)

