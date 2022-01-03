Now is the time to develop and pursue locally led strategies to protect, restore, and connect the lands, waters, and wildlife upon which we all depend. The most effective and enduring conservation strategies are those that reflect the priorities, needs, and perspectives of the families and communities that know, live, work, and care for the lands and waters; are scientifically sound; build trust in communities; and improve access for hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, and other forms of outdoor recreation.

So, how do we do this? First, we do this as a community, through education, conversations, and collaborative implementation. Secondly, we employ the best science and conservation strategies to identify the areas we need to protect in order to maintain healthy forests and waterways, public access, and biodiversity in the region.

An important aspect of our work here at Midcoast Conservancy is with landowners, municipalities, and other partners, explaining the options each may have to protect key areas. This may take shape through assisting towns with developing comprehensive plans or land use ordinances that prioritize land protection and open space. For individual landowners, it could be developing strategies for donating their land now or via their will, or selling their land at a discount to Midcoast Conservancy, knowing that the land they love will be protected into perpetuity and shared as a public-access preserve. It could look like shaping a conservation easement that reflects the needs of the landowner, allowing for continued ownership and multiple uses, from forestry and agriculture to access for hunting, fishing, and other activities, while realizing tax incentives.

The bottom line is that there are a variety of land conservation tools available to you that can be tailored to meet your needs. Midcoast Conservancy is a nationally-accredited land trust, meeting the highest standards for land conservation and we are here to help protect your land for the benefit of future generations and as part of the solution for maintaining the quality of life here on Midcoast Maine.

As we work diligently to protect 30,000 acres of this special place we call home, we hope you join us on this journey!

(Pete Nichols is the executive director of Midcoast Conservancy, an innovative conservation organization working to protect and restore vital lands and waters on a scale that matters. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org.)

