With the Fourth of July just a few days away, it is time for the Historical Society to plan for the late summer. The COVID-19 virus made it impractical to open the museum last summer and we have no plans to open it for July.

We hear daily in the news that fewer Mainers are getting the virus and deaths are down. But now they talk of a new strain. We check the news from day to day. It is also worrisome that many people are choosing to not get the vaccine at all.

Governor Mills has told us we can take our masks off when we are outside if we have had the two shots. I have had mine. So I have come up with a plan for over the holiday. I will come to the pavement in front of the large museum door, corner of Main and Pump Street on Saturday, July 3 from 2-4 p.m. I invite any of you historians to come to see me there, just to talk history or for you to bring questions about Newcastle history. I have missed not having the museum open. Bring your written questions to me with your name and mailing address (I do not have e-mail) and I will make a search and come up with what information I can find.

I will also have copies of my newest book “More History Tales of Newcastle, Maine” for sale.

You may remember last year I sold this most recent book for half price. I will do the same for this year. They will be $10 each. ($9.48 plus $ .52 tax.) and to get the season started, to the first three people who come to my table on July 3, I will give a free complimentary copy.

As many of you know, this is a companion book on Newcastle history to complete my set, and was brought out in April 2020. In 2012, I published my first book, “History Tales of Newcastle, Maine.” Copies are still available and I will have some with me. They will be the regular price of $20 plus $1.10 tax. Each book is more than 400 pages long.

I will set up my table on the pavement in front of the museum’s large door.

We will be meeting outside; they say we do not need masks outside if we have had our two shots. Do stop by for a visit and a chat and bring any questions or get a book. Remember “More History Tales of Newcastle, Maine” is only $10 and the first three copies are free.

If you cannot make it on the 3rd, you may call me at 563-3448.

And now for a bit of Newcastle memories from my book:

“Some years ago a pair of eagles built their nest in a tall tree at the south end of Damariscotta Lake near the wading place on Route 215. They had plenty of fish swimming around at their feet for food. They were soon spotted and their daily lives watched and filmed. They raised a successful family and went off for the winter. The next spring, and the next spring and each spring, they returned. They became the most popular family in town. Everyone had to know how many eggs were laid, how many chicks hatched, and how they were growing. When they were sitting on the edge of the nest, word went out that the time had come to see them fledge. The nest is empty now. But pleasant memories make us instinctively look up as we go by the eagle’s nest. (Photo courtesy Ian Flye)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

