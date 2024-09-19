I continue to be amazed at how things unfold here at the farm. Trust is one of our building blocks as Inn Along the Way continues to unfold. Growing in new directions, people continue to show up to help move the development along.

Many ask us who we are and what we are about. Once they show up whether for a tour, event, workshop, support group, lunch, or stay, they understand the whole picture. Often people leave wanting to contribute in ways of time, talent, and support. Sharing their special skills leads to the dynamic strength and heart that is Inn Along the Way.

The vision is big, and we are aware of how much we want to achieve. We don’t see it as daunting. The time is right for a model such as this. A master plan that consists of a pocket neighborhood of small, accessible, long-term rental homes. Several respite cottages for short-term stays. Reconditioning of the barns for an art/event center and future cafe. A quiet house (croft) and memorial gardens. A small operating inn for respite and travelers alike.

As summer transforms into fall, we are grateful for the bountiful amount of activity we had this season. The inn was booked with old and new faces. Many events were held and weekly programs and support groups were offered. All of what we do creates space for connections to occur.

These invisible threads, as we call them, continue to grow and lead Inn Along the Way in a good and healthy direction.

If you are interested in knowing more about us, give us a call or check out our website. We hope to see you on the farm.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261 or email info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers.)

