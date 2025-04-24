Here at Inn Along the Way I can often be found, “dancing with the stars.” These are the points of light that are commonly referred to as “volunteers.”

These are the folks who shine kindness into the darkness of fear, distrust, and anxiety. They reflect presence and perseverance during bleak seasons of grief and sadness. They are a source of light during times of upheaval, confusion, and despair.

They collaborate to oversee the safety, relevance, and vibrancy of Inn Along the Way. Some tend the rooms, public spaces, and grounds, keeping them clean, tidy, and welcoming. Others volunteer to keep the books, handle correspondence and communications, events, gardens, programs, and volunteers. Those on the board and finance committees manage Inn Along the Way’s fiscal health and sustainability while overseeing the organization’s adherence to its mission.

Some of these folks have gone on ahead, leaving behind constellations of values and wisdom for us to trace. As a volunteer-run organization, others, even a couple from the beginning, are who we are today.

Television host Fred Rogers said his mother responded to scary news by telling him, “Look for the helpers,” and aren’t we glad they exist? I know I am.

If you would like to learn more about us, please call 682-0118.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261 or email info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers. For more information, go to innalongtheway.org.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

