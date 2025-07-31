I wonder what the walls of Inn Along the Way’s long barn would say if they could talk?

So many events have transpired this summer. Old Bristol Garden Club’s plant sale kicked off the season in early June. Now just two short months later and I can hardly recall what it was like cleaning the newly refurbished barn for that first event!

We’ve sang through several singing circles and two open mics and we’ve held business meetings, grief group gatherings, an art show, a celebration of life service and luncheon, workshops, Lunches with the Bunches, and several Becoming Mortal discussions.

Saturday evening we cosponsored a Community Plate story-sharing potluck supper for 75 folks. Healthy Lincoln County and the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle partnered with us to host the event. And what an event it was!

Husband-and-wife team Karl Schatz and Margaret Hathaway founded Community Plate to facilitate connections and build community through stories and the sharing of food. This year’s theme was Friends Along the Way.

After encouraging the group to sit with folks they didn’t yet know, Karl opened the evening with gratitudes and gentle guidelines as to the difference between listening and hearing; reminding us of the gift that attentiveness is.

Wonderful food was shared and prompts were given asking us to share a story of meals cooked, shared, and eaten with friends we’ve met along the way. In the golden light of evening the barn was a buzz of chatter.

Folks came from all over. New connections were made, stories were shared, and in a few instances friends reconnected after years of separation. It was another special occasion.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261 or email info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers. For more information, go to innalongtheway.org.)

