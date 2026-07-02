A flight of fancy is an idea that shows a lot of imagination but is not practical. Some might say that art is itself a flight of fancy — beautiful but never practical.

Practicality has its place and time but so, too, do imagination and playfulness. This past weekend was living proof of this as the Damariscotta Region Art Tour took place as a self-guided tour of over 30 area artist studios and spaces.

What happens when 18 artists, from Camden to Waterville are invited to explore their own interpretation of a flight of fancy and then have a whole meadow in which to play? What you get are 18 amazing pieces of art ranging from welded metal sculptures and glass flowers to birds assembled from old pieces of wood and giant butterflies to tapestries, all located along the mowed path of a gorgeous 31-acre meadow.

Add two days of spectacular summer weather to the mix and you have perfection!

Inn Along the Way was delighted to host this inaugural outdoor walking installation called “Flight of Fancy” as part of the art tour presented by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau this past weekend. Over 100 people (and dogs!) from near and away walked the 15-minute meadow path, encountering a wide variety of eclectic art pieces, sat in the new quiet house by the pond, walked the inn’s new labyrinth, and watched Canada goose, wild turkey, bobolink and bluebird families in the pond and the field.

Art can hang on a wall — and listening to a symphony of bull frogs sing in the pond, noticing the green of the grass, the shape of the clouds and the wildflowers blooming is also art. As this weekend’s installation showed, rusty metal pieces, scraps of wood, torn pieces of paper turned into wings and woven natural materials, dogs from driftwood and tables set for guests can all become elevated art when placed among nature.

Shout-outs to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce, the many artists who opened their spaces for the weekend in celebration of art, those who dared to imagine and play to create a piece for the “Flights of Fancy” installation, those that chose to support the arts in our region by purchasing handmade craft, walking the installation, and sponsoring these events that build vibrant, playful, and imaginative community.

If you haven’t stopped in to learn more about this dynamic community, please do. We’re happy to give you a tour or pour you a cup of tea. Our office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261 or email info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers. For more information, go to innalongtheway.org.)

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