What a month July was! Inn Along the Way has so much to be grateful for.

Let’s start with Rising Tide. Inn Along the Way is very grateful to have been the chosen partner for the co-op for Community Day for the month of July. Their program is a great way to support many of the non-profits in the area.

Thank you also to the many volunteers who supported this endeavor by being at the store. They were there to tell our story, answer questions, and build support.

We want to thank Lincoln County Television, The Rusty Hinges, along with the other artists, song writers and musicians who made our recent open mic fundraiser a fun and memorable event. What a joyful day!

Inn Along the Way is also grateful to be the recipient of a $3,500 grant from the Bessie D. Brooks Trust. These funds will help us purchase provision for meals for our weekly community lunches, Lunch with the Bunch, as well as holiday meal programs. Lunch with the Bunch is expected to start up again on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. We will be serving the meal in the barn. If you are not vaccinated, please wear your mask.

This grant also allows for the purchase of a no-touch temperature reader that will help keep all of us safe.

Another grant for which we are grateful came from the John Andrews Outreach Fund, administered by The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. This $5,040 grant will provide the material and labor for the installation of flooring in the two respite rooms at the inn. These rooms will be open and available for use by the fall.

Our roadside stand has been full of flowers and vegetables, all available for a financial donation. Stop by and see what we have to offer.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, there will be a Grief and Resilience workshop held via Zoom. Grief support groups will begin in-person meeting at the farm in the near future. If interested, call 751-6261.

On Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. there will be a book reading by Kay Liss. The reading of her book, “The Last Resort,” will take place in the barn, rain or shine. Please look for the press release in this issue of The Lincoln County News for more information.

Also, another Conversation Circle will take place on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. This month the topic is Cross Cultural Perspectives on Aging and Death. The discussion will be facilitated by Carolyn Lukensmeyer. All are welcome.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Please call 751-6261, or email us at info@innalongtheway.org.

Please check the calendar on our website for any future events.

Enjoy August and stay safe.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers.)

