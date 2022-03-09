In our last article for The Lincoln County News, we shared some hiking tips and ideas, but it’s not always easy to get out – especially during a winter like we are having this year! So here we offer some thoughts about inside activities.

Looking back, I realize I did not use the time as productively as I might have liked. I made an effort to teach myself to crochet and to teach myself to draw. I still have a ball of yarn and a near-empty sketch pad. I did do a lot of reading which I hope helped my mind stay sharp.

One of our volunteers got busy making masks. I don’t know if she kept count, but it sure seemed like there were hundreds available for those who needed one. One of our other crafty friends made potholders.

Most of our volunteers found ways to keep helping out at the farm. Work continued. Masks were worn and social distancing was followed.

I was curious about what others may have done so I sent a note to those who receive our e-newsletter, Field Notes From the Farm. I was pleased with the responses and the fact that others were willing to share.

One of our friends, Steve Ward, of Newcastle, shared that he found out it was okay to waste time. Before the pandemic his days were full of conversations, meetings, worship, email writing, and daily chores. During the pandemic he discovered there was plenty of time to kill and he took up playing solitaire. He says that now that he’s vaccinated and active to a greater degree, he’s given himself permission to occasionally kill time. Thank you, Steve, for your comments and insight into the knowledge that we can relax from time to time.

Brenda Hinson, a friend of Inn Along the Way from New Harbor, responded with the following:

“As heartbreaking as it was to take in the news of pain and suffering of so many beautiful souls around the world, I was blessed to experience a very thankful heart for the wonderful and countless gifts that were given to me during these hard times. Some of those most difficult days were responsible for feelings of so much gratitude in my life. Quiet, calm, and blissful peace, and sometimes beautiful Maine fog, swallowed my mind, body and spirit as I was provided with so much freedom to work on my own life. The gift of time to be still and realize the changes needed for myself were hugely necessary. Finding my lost heart and what truly matters to me, which is my God and my people, was the greatest gift of all.”

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261, or email us at info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers.)

