Recently, Maine Community Foundation awarded us a grant that will assist us in reaching some of our support objectives – i.e., to engage the community with enriching activities that help develop a sense of community and well-being.

Here at Inn Along the Way, we have a wheel that helps us define our support objectives. One of the support items on our wheel is an arts program. There are multiple disciplines within the arts and we hope to cover many of them in the coming months. Initially, we will have opportunities for you to express yourself in music and art. Keep watching for more artistic opportunities!

On Thursday, June 9, we will be starting up our singing circle again. Anyone who enjoys singing with others is welcome. Each person takes a turn requesting or offering a song, ideally one that everyone can join in singing. Acoustic instruments are welcome. These will be held from 1-3 p.m. every other Thursday throughout the summer. Acoustic instruments are welcome. Two wonderful songbooks, “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again,” provide a wide variety of potential selections. Anyone who has either of these books is urged to bring them, but we will have both books available to share. If you have a song from a different source, please bring extra copies to distribute.

On Monday, June 20, we will be initiating an arts program with the first of a three-session series of decoupage classes. The classes will be led by Danielle Filosa who will be sharing her passion and talent with us. Danielle is a creative artist who has spent many years of her life exploring and appreciating art. She worked as a direct support professional from 2014-2016. This was where she experienced the impact and power of art within a community-based setting. She hopes to fuse art with therapy and create a space for people to grow, learn, and inspire one another.

Danielle shared that there is already so much that exists around us. Why not find a new way to reuse it? Come join us at Inn Along the Way to give lost materials and objects a new life. Each workshop will carry a different way to collage. On June 20, we will decoupage paper onto small furniture pieces. We encourage you to bring your own piece, such as a stool, side table or child’s chair. We will have supplies for the workshops, but we do encourage you to bring your own collage materials. If you are interested in attending, please register by calling 751-6261. Remember, this is a multigenerational event and all are welcome.

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261, or email us at info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers.)

