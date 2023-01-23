News Along the Way: A New Year Around the Inn

Though it has been many days now since all the holiday decorations have come down and the wrappings have come off the holiday presents, and even as some gifts may have begun to lose their luster, there are those gifts that are rare, longer-lasting ones. We would like to share a few with you.

At our most recent Lunch with the Bunch event around our dining table sat a group of strangers who slowly unwound around a simple meal. As conversations opened and expanded, faces were aglow with care and merriment and sprinkled occasionally with the concentration of a somber thought. Their warmth melted away any residue of winter’s day coldness just as vestiges of aloofness, separateness, and differences quietly slipped away as well. Such a gift to sit around the old scarred wooden table exploring, sharing, and exchanging stories.

All are welcome to join by donation our Lunch with the Bunch events, held Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until we run out of food!

In addition to joining around our rustic table in the dining room, the heart of the inn, we also gather throughout the inn’s other cozy spaces to hold meetings, offer support groups and classes, and do our planning.

Recently we held our annual board meeting. Because more information around this meeting will be forthcoming in upcoming articles, at this time we want to shine a spotlight on our volunteers.

Noted at the meeting was that in 2022 our dedicated volunteer group logged 3,772 hours for an equivalent financial value of $112,971. While we had 14 new volunteers join our effort last year, we are always in need of more.

If you are interested in becoming part of our vibrant volunteer crew and furthering our vision, please contact Sherry Flint at 751-6261. She will put you in touch with our volunteer coordinators who will be happy to talk to you about our needs as well as your interests and strengths.

Reconvening again this year will be another Challenging Conversation Discussion. This one is entitled “Becoming Mortal: Challenging the Narrative About Aging.” These conversations will take place at Inn Along the Way each Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. starting on Jan. 25 and running through Feb. 15. If you are interested in gathering in conversation with us, email jodyniniita@gmail.com.

Last, we have a favor to ask. Our artistic coordinator Danielle Filosa needs your input. A short questionnaire — taking less than three minutes to complete — has been created to find out what art and craft classes might be of interest to you and others you know. Please stop by Inn Along the Way to pick up a hard copy. A digital version will be sent out with our e-newsletter. We ask that all responses be in no later than Feb. 1. Please contact Sherry at 751-6261 if you need additional information. We hope to create an inclusive arts program for all to enjoy!

Remember, if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving; are a caregiver, in need of support; if you are at a point of transition and in need of a sounding board or friendly companionship, you are not alone. Call 751-6261 or email info@innalongtheway.org.

(Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit with the goal of transforming the historic Chapman Farm in Damariscotta into an innovative, neighborhood-style setting for older adults and caregivers.)

