Nobleboro History Revisited History of the Methodist Church in Damariscotta Mills, Part 2 April 11, 2024 at 11:34 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle History: Lincoln Academy Bell Still RingsNobleboro History RevisitedNewcastle HistoryWaldoboro United Methodist Church ClosingNew Harbor UMC to Restart Fundraising for New Bell Tower Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!