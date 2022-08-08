On the Pond

I like to spend a bit of time most afternoons at this time of the year sitting with a book, reading on the dock. I enjoy seeing the kayakers, the boaters, the loons, and the tiny alewife fry swimming around the dock. A menacing largemouth bass likes to hide out under the dock, attacking the alewives from time to time. It is no wonder that it takes thousands and thousands of spawning fish to make it into our waterways for the species to thrive. The other day while sitting on the dock, I looked up to catch the young man pictured, riding up and down the lake on a board that he could make hover over the water as he rode it. (Sorry, but I’m uncertain what this board is actually called.) Nevertheless, it was quite entertaining to watch – his balance and athleticism were amazing – and see how his skills have improved over the past couple of years!

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned the efforts of Deb Thibault, of Deb’s Bristol Diner, to support local lobsterfolk by purchasing lobsters directly from them and selling fresh lobster rolls at the very reasonable price of $14.99. It appears as though at least a couple of other local food emporiums, The Harbor Room ($15.99) and The Lobster Haul ($20), have picked up on this theme and are offering their own versions of Deb’s special on certain days.

These continue to be challenging time for local lobster men and women. In addition to significantly higher fuel costs, some suppliers/processors are not buying lobsters at the moment. We need to do everything we can to support these hard working men and women. Biscay Ponder Mary Berger recently did her part. She organized a gathering of a dozen folks and facilitated the purchase of fresh lobsters from Bremen lobsterman Nick Prior. We benefited from delicious, fresh lobster and Nick was able to make the sale. If you know a lobsterman or woman, consider a similar neighborhood gathering. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors.

Mary’s gathering was BYOB and bring a side. We boiled up the lobster and, voila, instant party! My side combo was Nana Kay’s blueberry cake, an old-time recipe that is best made at this time of year with fresh Maine blueberries. I encourage you to try it. Here’s the recipe: Separate two eggs, beat the whites until stiff, add 1/4 cup sugar to keep them stiff. Separately, cream 1/2 cup shortening (or 9 tablespoons butter), 1/4 tsp salt, 1 tsp vanilla; add 3/4 cup sugar gradually and add egg yolks, beating until creamy. Add to this mixture 1 1/2 cup flour and 1 tsp baking powder alternately with 1/3 cup milk. Then fold in the egg whites and 1 1/2 cup fresh blueberries lightly dusted with flour so they don’t settle. Top lightly with cinnamon sugar. Add batter to a greased 8-by-8 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes. Enjoy.

