Mid-October on the Pond. It’s still a time of beauty. While the temperatures have remained generally mild, we have experienced our first frost and all the house plants that spend the summer outdoors are back inside. The change in temperature, cool nights, and warm sunny days in our sunroom has prompted a couple of our Christmas cactuses to bloom. One is a peachy, orange color and could be appropriately called a Halloween cactus. We are thinking we will take one to my mom in the nursing home to cheer her up and take her mind off of COVID.

Yes, COVID. The nursing home in Scarborough was essentially free of COVID during the “hottest” days of the pandemic. But, in the last 10 days, three staff members and three patients, all up-to-date on vaccinations, have become infected. I see it as another reminder to all to get your boosters and to get your annual flu shot. I know many of us are suffering from vaccine fatigue, but getting yours is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Back to this being a time of beauty, I can’t help myself and take daily pictures of the trees and leaves. At times, it’s during sunset. Another favorite time is early morning with the fog on the lake and the yellows, oranges and reds are popping through. The colors are absolutely stunning. In the past week, one of the most stunning scenes may have been after a large wind and rain storm. The wind and rain brought down many of the yellow pine needles. On the freshly paved Biscay and Turner roads, these yellows shimmered beautifully against the pavement, particularly where the cars made tire tracks as in a freshly fallen snow storm. There is such beauty in every season.

Speaking of beauty, I had the chance to view Pumpkinfest through new eyes, the eyes of my 2-year-old granddaughter. We walked Main Street the Monday after the Regatta; the crowds long gone. Katherine loved all the pumpkins, from the smallest to Charlie Lopresti’s 2,080-pound giant. Moose, cat, lobstahhhhsss, puffins, and glitter made her day as we made our way up and down Main Street.

During this journey, I couldn’t help but think about the incredible volunteer effort that goes into making the annual Pumpkinfest such an amazing event that draws thousands to our community. The organizers, the PR folks, the deployers, the pumpkin artists, the barrier installers and removers, those who do so many unseen and thankless tasks, those who support the events through donations, and those who give of their time. Our community is blessed by so many who give so freely.

Similarly, we attended the fourth annual Karl’s Kids pork roast at Duck Puddle Campground on Sunday. Karl’s Kids was created by his wife, Mary Berger, shortly after his untimely passing several years ago. Karl’s Kids is truly rooted in our community and a fitting honor to a Bremen Biscay Ponder who devoted his life in retirement to our community. Karl’s Kids, with the support of the local Rotary and others, assists kids with athletic travel and equipment expenses that they couldn’t otherwise afford.

As with Pumpkinfest, events like these don’t just “happen.” They necessitate the time and financial support of many. To those who pulled off this event, I say “thank you and bravo!” The kids are the true beneficiaries.

