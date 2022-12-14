On the Pond

Dreary, rainy, and windy, that seems to be the pattern of the early December weather. As I write this column, over 2,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers from Bremen, Waldoboro, Bristol and beyond are without power. For many, this is the second or third time without power in a little over a week. So far, mid-afternoon on Saturday, Fogler, Lessner, and Benner roads seem to be fairing okay; but the whitecaps on Biscay at the moment are impressive, and the old white pine trees are swaying mightily in the winds. It would be a good afternoon for a good, old-fashioned nap!

Though it is dreary outside, it is anything but in our home. There is a wonderful fire in the woodstove keeping us toasty warm. The plants that spent the summer outside, including several Christmas cactuses which are now abloom, add additional cheer to the house; and, there are signs of Christmas’ arrival as there are packages to wrap, wrapped packages to be mailed, and candles in the windows. We will still wait another week or so before getting and decorating our Christmas tree. Despite frequent watering and a humidifier that runs nonstop, we have learned that our trees dry out fast.

I joked on Facebook the other day that in the last two weeks I have earned and received a second master’s degree. This one is a master’s in assembly of online items, with a minor in Wayfair products, specializing in instructions and diagrams that make no sense.

My first challenge was over the commode shelving. It was relatively easy and involved only minor cursing. Next was the shoe rack, instructions not included. It took ten days to get a simple PDF of the instructions from Wayfair. Of course, these visual instructions led to the need to redo parts of the assembly several times.

Having successfully completed these items, I took on the assembly of our new workout bench in the basement. What should have been easy was complicated by the fact that several pieces were marked left and right. You would think those markings might help, but there was no explanation if the left and right were as you stood facing the bench or if you were lying on the bench. Small detail.

Then, Amazon decided to send us two weight bars rather than the one weight bar and weight set that we ordered. What a fiasco!

Bottom line: if any reader needs assistance assembling online purchases, call me. My rates haven’t increased in spite of earning my new master’s degree!

One last thought for the week. If you are a summer resident with kids or a grandparent whose grandkids visit in the summer and you are stuck on Christmas ideas, consider a gift certificate for your special children to attend one or more of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Camp Mummichog summer day camps. These experiential camps are designed to educate young children regarding the natural resources of our area and the importance of preserving these resources. Check them out at coastalrivers.org.

