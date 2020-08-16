Young families looking for a picnic spot with a playground have two choices in Lincoln County: the Wiscasset Community Playground and the Harold B. Clifford Playground in Boothbay. State guidelines advise using hand sanitizer before and after playground use, and users should maintain physical distancing.

Harold B. Clifford Playground

The Harold B. Clifford Playground is in Boothbay Center. Driving south on Route 27, turn right before the statue and onto Back River Road. Drive past the Boothbay Memorial Park (across from the statue) and take an immediate right. The playground and park are on the right a few hundred yards down.

The playground was named for longtime school superintendent Harold B. Clifford.

This park has a mixture of new and old playground equipment. There are four picnic tables, including three under a shaded pavilion. There are sitting benches strategically placed around the playground.

There is also a large grassy area for playing lawn games, and a ballfield. An outhouse is on-site, as well as trash containers. There are no grills.

Wiscasset Community Playground

The Wiscasset Community Playground is a short distance from Route 1 in Wiscasset, off Route 27. The playground and picnic area is next to the superintendent of schools’ office, at 225 Gardiner Road.

There are several picnic tables on-site, with most located under a 20-by-40-foot pavilion. The pavilion offers shade and overlooks a large playground that is split between one section dedicated to small children and another with larger playground equipment for older children.

There are plenty of grassy spaces to set up lawn games as well.

There are charcoal grills on-site and a water fountain. A portable toilet and trash bins are also on-site.

