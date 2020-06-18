(Directions: From Route 1 in Wiscasset, turn onto Route 144, cross the bridge to Westport Island, drive 1.5 miles along Main Road, and turn right onto Ferry Road.)

The 2.3-acre site was the landing site for a ferry between Wiscasset and Westport Island that was used before the bridge was constructed. The town purchased the property in 2004 from the Wright family. Grants from Land for Maine’s Future and other state agencies helped with the cost of acquisition and site improvements. The town’s Wright Landing Committee maintains the property.

Wright Landing, on the Back River, serves not only as a municipal boat launch, but also as a park, with beautiful gardens, picnic tables, and bathroom facilities.

A jetty with a fishing pier is located to the south of the boat launch. There is a separate canoe and kayak area that is accessible at high tide. Fishing is not allowed from town docks.

There is a short trail to a little peninsula to the left of the former Wright home. The shore, with large, flat ledges, can be accessed on the right-hand side of the peninsula.

The landing is a popular launch site for shellfish and worm harvesters.

The former Wright home is now the Westport Island History Center. It also houses the Althea F. Cromwell Food Pantry.

Wright Landing is a beautiful picnic area or just a pretty spot to sit in a lawn chair or on the ledges and enjoy the breeze off the river and the gorgeous views up and down the Back River. Tables are limited and there are no grills.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

