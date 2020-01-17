Paws for Thought

With each New Year comes a chance for a fresh start and new resolutions. It seems that the majority of them are doomed to failure because we’re either not fully committed to them, or they’re too different from our normal routine to stick with them for more than a short time.

However, if you’re serious about making the world a better place and you feel that all creatures are equally important, here are some ideas that are easy to keep doing, cost little (or no) money, and will greatly benefit the lives of animals – and make you a better person in the process!

If you’re looking to declutter: If you have too many linens or unused cleaning products, box them all up and bring them to the local shelter. Shelters are at all times in need of these items. Bedding gets washed constantly and wears out, and there will forever be a need for more cleaning products.

If you’re trying to be craftier: If your goal is to take up a new crafting hobby but you are wondering what to do with your early creations, aim for making something that could help an animal. They’re not going to be critical that your first attempt at a blanket is trapezoidal, or that your felt “rabbit” looks more like a rock – they’ll just be happy to have something warm to sleep on or something to play with.

If you’d like to get involved but have limited time: Ask your local shelter if you can volunteer. Shelters always need someone to walk dogs and pet cats – what better way to spend your free time? Even one hour a week is time well spent. Socializing an animal so it becomes more adoptable benefits everyone, and petting an animal has been shown to lower a person’s blood pressure.

If you’d like to see fewer animals used for meat: Try “Meatless Mondays” – meat substitutes have come a long way since I ate them as a kid; they’re actually palatable now! Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of eating more vegetables.

If you’re trying to get more interested in nature: Put up bird feeders or bat houses, or plant flowers that will help bees. There are tons of websites that can help you decide what is best to plant when, and for the area you live in, and your yard will be prettier to boot.

If you’re looking to shop smarter: There are plenty of alternatives to the products we use that have more animal-friendly counterparts. Stores are finally starting to recognize that consumers want products are that are safe for or nonharmful to animals and are stocking them right next to the “regular” items. Take a moment to consider animals when you’re shopping for all types of products; your three seconds now have the potential to save an animal from some pain, or even spare its life.

“Not everyone is in the position to help other animals, but everyone is in the position not to harm them.” — A.D. Williams

(Sarah Caton owns All Paws Pet Sitting, which serves all of Lincoln County.)

