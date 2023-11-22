A pet can be a wonderful inclusion to any family. They provide company, a sense of purpose in caring for them, and they offer unconditional love to family members of all ages. Choosing to adopt a new shelter friend, however, is not a decision that should be taken lightly or done on a whim.

The pressure of finding the perfect gift to make your loved ones smile can be overwhelming this time of year. While the urge to get a new fluffy buddy for a holiday gift can be compelling, this decision should be made with great care and forethought and not just to attain a few minutes’ joy.

If you are set on getting a pet for a present, make sure all family members are going to be OK with the new addition. If you are planning to add a new furry friend to the family and don’t let the other adult(s) in the household know, you could be in for a bit of a shock if one of them informs you they’ve got an allergy or phobia.

When choosing a four-legged friend to join a household, it is important to realize you are essentially adding a new member to your family, one that is going to need your attention to some degree and rely on you for care and feeding, as well as medical care for the entirety of its life. Veterinarian bills can be in the thousands.

It is also essential to consider how much space and time this new companion will need.

Most dogs require a walk outside, or at the very least a place to run around and do their bathroom business. A space to take care of business where it will not cause sanitary issues is important. No one wants to step in a pile of dog poop while trying to play catch in the yard.

Dogs also need to have enough room in a home so that they can find a quiet spot to lay low if they are feeling overwhelmed.

This is also true for cats. Especially around the holidays, when there are new people coming in and possibly a lot of commotion or small children, which they may not be used to, it is crucial that your cat or dog has a quiet space where they feel safe.

Cats require enough room to run around and exercise. They also need a space for a litter box where they can feel secure while they’re using it. Food and water also need to be kept some distance away from the litter box, so space must be set aside for that, as well.

Cats can be demanding when they want food or affection, so if this is not a task you’re up to, a cat may not be the best choice as a new family member.

Finally, bringing a new pet into your home requires patience on your part. Your new shelter friend has been in a scary environment for a potentially unknown period of time. They need time to decompress, understand the new routine, and learn to trust you. These things do not happen overnight, but with care, love, and consistency, your new furry family member will be a wonderful companion for years to come.

(Sarah Caton owns All Paws Pet Sitting, which serves all of Lincoln County.)

