Ponder and Stir

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E.E. Cummings

Even though we all know that growing old is not for sissies, in my younger years I looked forward to becoming a senior, which guaranteed certain privileges. I even thought I might become one of those eccentric full-fledged sassy old women who wear purple and speak before they think.

But physically, my aging became complicated. Now I can’t even kick up my heels or scrub the floor on my knees.

So this New Year column is not about making lists or establishing resolutions. It is more a wish list or want list or bucket list of some of the things I want to do as the years roll by… gallop and trot, gallop and trot.

Some of the wish things I have gleaned from articles and columns I saved in my files over the years. Some are my own true wishes.

1. I want to spend a day at the beach either riding the waves, paddling a kayak, or floating peacefully at low tide just looking up at the blue sky. I want to feel the saltwater seeping in my bones and taking away all the aches and pains I have acquired. And yes, I would love to skinny dip one more time in the crystal waters of the South China Sea or Indian Ocean.

2. I want to take a seat on some wild carnival ride I never worked up nerve to ride when I was younger.

3. I want to buy lottery tickets to give away in birthday cards for friends and family, use them as placecards when guests come for dinner, put them in the toe of Christmas stockings.

4. I want to join a church where the congregation agrees on everything. A church where the music fills up my soul until it overflows with tears that stream down my cheeks. Where the potluck dinners used to be like the Methodist potluck dinners of my youth — platters of fried chicken, Jello salads the color of rainbows almost too pretty to eat, homemade pies, and three-layer chocolate cakes. Anything bought at the supermarket would be banned from the table. Generous portions so everyone could fill up on second helpings.

5. I am going to ask friends to share stories of their childhood so I can better understand their personalities and what helped make them who they are today.

6. I want to sing along with pianists who play the piano in fancy restaurants without worrying about embarrassing someone. And if I could dance, I would dance on a tabletop just for the heck of it. I long to be a little bit rowdy and grab the wild moments when they hit me full force.

7. Someday, when I find it difficult adjusting to being a widow, I may want to invite someone to share the best part of the day, as Jim used to say when we sat down to challenge each other at “Jeopardy.” We’ll pour the wine, raise our glasses and clink them with a “chin chin” as we enjoy the bities on a plate and I will hope he compliments the cook. Someday…

8. I hope I can study a subject I know nothing about. It can be attending or auditing a college course or reading books and educating myself on the subject I choose.

9. At 40, I pierced my ears. At 80, I just might get a tattoo, a small red heart on the inside of my wrist.

10. And if I am capable, at some age I want to learn how to fly!

Now, when I crawl into my “good old bed” at night, I want to dream sweet dreams and wake with enthusiasm. For this is the day the Lord hath made and I will rejoice and be glad I’m in it. Amen

I love pizza, even for breakfast!

Breakfast pizza

1 lb. pork sausage; 1 pkg. (8) refrigerated crescent rolls; 1 cup loosely packed hash brown potatoes, thawed; 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded; 5 eggs; ¼ cup milk; salt and pepper to taste; 2-3 tbsp. Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook sausage until browned; drain well. Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 12-inch pizza pan with points toward the center. Press to seal over the bottom and up sides to form a crust. Spoon sausage over crust. Sprinkle with potatoes, top with cheese. In a bowl, beat the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour over sausage. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

