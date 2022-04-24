Ponder and Stir

To all my dear faithful readers of The Lincoln County News:

I am crying as I write these words to you. But they are tears of joy for what a joy it has been to write for you and share my life with you every week for 20 years.

I had the blessing of living on Cottage Point Road in Damariscotta, Maine, during the year from May to October. Those years were the best years of my life.

The neighbors and staff of The Lincoln County News became my friends. Their lives became the focus of my columns. The fan letters from readers filled my heart with happiness. Even though I love words and writing I cannot find the words to express how much this weekly job meant to me.

I am now at the age/stage of my life when I have to simplify my days. I can do or not do what I want to do.

I shall always treasure all of you and I thank you for being a part of my incredible life.

With love and gratitude,

Sharon Christian Aderman

