CLC YMCA to Host ‘Cooking with the Locals’ May 15

The Central Lincoln County YMCA will host Cooking with the Locals, a hands-on culinary class featuring guest chef Chelsea Eyre on Friday, May 15 at the FARMS at the Y teaching kitchen.

The class will run from 5:30-8 p.m. and the theme is “A Friday Night Dinner Party,” focusing on simple, seasonal recipes designed to make entertaining approachable, enjoyable, and low stress. Participants will prepare dishes using fresh, local ingredients while learning practical cooking techniques, flavor pairings, and meal preparation tips that can easily be recreated at home.

Eyre brings years of experience from Boston’s restaurant industry, including leadership roles in the South End and time at Somerville’s Dali Restaurant. During the class, she will guide participants through the process of creating a relaxed and welcoming dinner party menu using accessible recipes and seasonal foods.

The evening is designed to bring people together through food while highlighting the value of seasonal cooking, local ingredients, and shared meals. All skill levels are welcome.

Registration is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, go to the program registration page at clcymca.org.

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