Putting the Y in Community

This past week your Y hosted several events to support youth!

On Wednesday the CLC YMCA and Salt Bay Rotary LEGS worked with several community partners to give our local students backpacks filled with school supplies at our annual Back to School Bash. We had entertainment for the kids along with haircuts, vision screenings, and food! More backpacks are available at our welcome center.

On Thursday, 80 campers and community members of all ages enjoyed an interactive music program brought to us by the Salt Bay Chamberfest.

17th Sanford Open Continues a Generous Tradition

Last weekend, nearly 100 tennis players and supporters participated in the 17th annual Sanford Open Tennis Tournament and fundraiser.

Many years ago, Carl Sanford and Bob Ehrenfeld met on the CLC YMCA tennis courts. They and others who met at the Y enjoyed friendly competition in the annual Ehrenfeld Open, held on a family court overlooking Muscongus Bay. When Bob passed away in 2007, Carl and his wife, Dru, decided to honor his legacy by creating the Sanford Open.

Today, we proudly uphold this legacy, and the Sanford Open continues funding kids tennis at the Y. Last year, we provided free tennis programming for more than 700 children at the Y and through local schools and provided free racquets to 160 children.

In fact, our Y is the only National Junior Tennis and Learning Chapter in Maine (a U.S. Tennis Association Foundation program). This partnership allows our tennis programs to be part of food security solutions and, like all Y programs, support families in any area of a child’s development.

