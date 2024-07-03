We’re excited for our upcoming Sanford Open, which celebrates the history of tennis at our Y and raises money to support youth tennis programming for the community!

The event is made possible by the endless dedication of our volunteers and the Sanford Open Committee. Martha Ehrenfeld, the committee’s chair, had this to share about the event:

“For decades the tennis courts at the Central Lincoln County YMCA have been a place where friendships are forged over friendly competition. With Carol Andrews’ enthusiasm and organizational skills, the Ehrenfelds would host an end-of-summer tennis party at their court, with the Y’s indoor courts acting as a rainy day backup.

“Although the event was originally called The Ehrenfeld Open, after Bob Ehrenfeld’s death in 2007, Carl and Dru Sanford became the stewards of the event and changed the name to The Sanford Open. Carl was a tennis partner of Bob’s and Dru Sanford was a longtime supporter of community tennis.

“Today, we proudly uphold this legacy. The Sanford Open takes place each year with the purpose of funding youth tennis in our community. Last year alone, we were able to provide free tennis programming for more than 700 children at our Sanford Family Courts and at local schools. One hundred and sixty children were given free tennis racquets, and additional programs such as ‘Stay and Play’ which provide free court time, snacks and art activities to families and children every Saturday.

“The Y is proud to be the only National Junior Tennis and Learning Chapter in Maine (a USTA Foundation program). This partnership allows the tennis programs to be part of our food security solutions as well as the family and child development program. Through the Sanford Open, thousands of children over close to two decades have been able to form friendships, build self-esteem, and learn skills for a healthy lifestyle on the tennis courts.”

Everyone is welcome to participate in the Sanford Open events by registration. For more details, go to clcymca.org or email Georgia Ahlers at gahlers@clcymca.org.

