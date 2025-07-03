The CLC YMCA is thrilled to celebrate a landmark year for our food education program, FARMS at the Y, which has brought the joy of healthy eating and local food awareness to more than 1,000 students in nine local schools.

At the heart of our program is a powerful mission – to provide education about good nutrition and the role of local farms in promoting healthy, sustainable communities. Through hands-on experiences in cooking and gardening, we aim to spark a passion for healthy living and help people of all ages discover the value and joy of growing, preparing, and eating nutritious local foods.

This year’s success would not have been possible without the incredible support of classroom teachers, who supported their students through countless recipes in the teaching kitchen. Their collaboration was essential in connecting food education to our local students.

We are equally grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose time and energy brought our lessons to life. From guiding students through recipes in small groups to washing up a mountain of dishes, their commitment made a lasting impact on students and helped cultivate a community of learning and care.

If you’re interested in joining this vibrant effort, either by volunteering or donating, we’d love to hear from you. Please reach out to lwicks@clcymca.org to get involved.

Together, we’re planting seeds for healthier lives and a stronger, more sustainable community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

